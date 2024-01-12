en English
Climate & Environment

IEA Report: Unprecedented Surge in Global Renewable Energy Despite Challenges

By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:20 am EST | Updated: Jan 12, 2024 at 1:48 am EST
IEA Report: Unprecedented Surge in Global Renewable Energy Despite Challenges

The International Energy Agency (IEA) has unveiled a comprehensive assessment report detailing an unprecedented surge in the worldwide deployment of renewable energy. Despite challenging economic conditions and wavering climate commitments by some governments, the annual increase in renewable capacity skyrocketed by nearly 50% last year. This represents the most rapid growth rate observed in the past two decades. An additional 507GW was added to the global capacity, prompting the IEA to revise its forecasts upwards by 33% for 2027.

Global Renewable Energy Surges

Yet, the current pace of renewable energy capacity augmentation is projected to fall short of the ambitious objective set by COP28. The goal aims to triple renewable energy capacity by the end of the decade. To reach this target, renewable capacity must experience growth by an additional 2 terawatts. The report provides a nuanced view of the renewable energy landscape, highlighting stark disparities in deployment. For instance, the G20 group of advanced economies is responsible for almost 90% of all renewable power capacity, leaving emerging economies trailing.

Challenges and Leaders in the Energy Transition

One of the significant hurdles for renewable expansion in these markets is the high interest rates and the lack of affordable financing. On the brighter side, China has emerged as a global leader in the energy transition, making a substantial contribution to solar capacity and dominating global supply chains for solar energy.

Green Hydrogen and Biofuels

When it comes to green hydrogen, the picture is less optimistic. The report indicates that only 7% of planned capacity is expected to be operational by the end of the decade, with diminished forecasts in all regions except China. Biofuels, however, are anticipated to be a crucial decarbonization option for transportation. Emerging economies like Brazil, Indonesia, and India are predicted to drive 70% of global biofuel demand growth over the next four years. The IEA suggests that bolstering policies and ramping up bio-jet fuel use could help meet ambitious targets for biofuels.

Industry Changes and Emission Trends

The report also brings to light personnel changes in various energy companies, including the appointment of new executives. As a concluding note, the study highlights a promising trend in US greenhouse gas emissions. After two years of increase, emissions returned to a downward trajectory in 2023, marking a positive shift towards climate-conscious strategies.

Climate & Environment Energy
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

Climate & Environment

