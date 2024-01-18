ICEYE CEO Highlights Satellite Tech’s Role in Global Resilience at Davos

In a visionary address at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Rafal Modrzewski, CEO of ICEYE, underscored the revolutionary potential of satellite technology in transforming global insurance, reinsurance, and societal resilience. Modrzewski brought to light the significance of parametric insurance, a promising frontier that leverages satellite-derived data to expedite the delivery of insurance capital and fortify responses to natural disasters.

Satellite Technology: A Game-Changer

The advanced capabilities of satellites, now more accessible and efficient than ever, have opened up unprecedented possibilities for rapid acquisition of real-time data on natural hazards. As a standard-bearer in this field, ICEYE operates an expanding constellation of satellites that furnish critical data essential for parametric insurance and risk transfer.

Climate Change and Technological Intervention

Highlighting the crucial role of technology in managing the ever-looming risks associated with climate change, Modrzewski emphasized the importance of Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) satellite technology in empowering decision-makers. Unaffected by weather conditions, SAR imagery provides consistent and crucial insights, thereby enabling government and organizational responses to pressing challenges such as natural disasters and national security.

Collaborations for Disaster and Climate Risk Management

Modrzewski also advocated for strengthening public-private partnerships to address disaster and climate risks more effectively. He noted how ICEYE fosters such collaborations by delivering geospatial data that bolsters parametric insurance solutions. In his conclusion, Modrzewski articulated that innovative satellite technology is pivotal for global resilience and for navigating the intricacies of climate-related perils with unprecedented speed and accuracy.