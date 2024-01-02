en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

Hybrid Approach Optimizes Agricultural Practices, Reducing Greenhouse Gas Emissions

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:49 am EST
Hybrid Approach Optimizes Agricultural Practices, Reducing Greenhouse Gas Emissions

In a landmark study, a hybrid approach was developed to optimize agricultural management practices for wheat and maize in the North China Plain, aiming to achieve climate-smart agriculture. This innovative methodology combines agricultural system modeling, machine learning, and life cycle assessment to optimize fertilizer application, irrigation, and residue management.

Historical Overuse of Resources

The findings of the study suggest that historical rates for fertilizer and irrigation from 1995 to 2014 have been higher than what is required. Local farmers and trial-derived recommendations have been utilizing resources more than necessary, leading to waste and potentially negative environmental impacts.

Optimized Practices for Future Sustainability

Adopting optimized practices, as suggested by the study, could significantly reduce resource requirements for the future period of 2051-2070. The estimated input requirements for fertilizer, irrigation water, and residue across the North China Plain could be reduced by 16%, 19%, and 20%, respectively, as compared to current management practices.

Significant Reductions in Greenhouse Gas Emissions

This optimization leads to significant reductions in greenhouse gas emissions, making a substantial positive impact on climate change mitigation efforts. The study underscores the importance of spatiotemporal co-optimization of multiple management practices in agriculture.

The study further presents digital maps as benchmarks for site-specific management in the region, providing a roadmap for farmers to adapt these optimized practices. This research exemplifies the power of integrating cutting-edge technology with agricultural practices for the betterment of the environment and sustainable agriculture.

0
Agriculture China Climate & Environment
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Doug Specialties Faces Lawsuits from Produce Suppliers, Accused of PACA Violation

By Mazhar Abbas

Prominent Horse Rider, Izzy Taylor, Fined for Fire Safety Breaches

By Waqas Arain

India's Sugar Production Declines by 7.7% in Early 2023-24 Season

By Dil Bar Irshad

Seasonal Agricultural Workers Sue Canadian Government Over Alleged Exploitation

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Egypt Prioritizes Efficient Water Management and Yacht Tourism ...
@Agriculture · 14 mins
Egypt Prioritizes Efficient Water Management and Yacht Tourism ...
heart comment 0
Community Rallies to Support Young Kerala Dairy Farmer Following Devastating Loss

By Dil Bar Irshad

Community Rallies to Support Young Kerala Dairy Farmer Following Devastating Loss
Odisha Villages Bloom with Floriculture; Mahalakshmi Saras Exhibition Returns

By Rafia Tasleem

Odisha Villages Bloom with Floriculture; Mahalakshmi Saras Exhibition Returns
Kesem Dam in Ethiopia Set to Become Fully Operational Within a Year

By BNN Correspondents

Kesem Dam in Ethiopia Set to Become Fully Operational Within a Year
Lower Suktel Irrigation Project: A New Era for Western Odisha

By Rafia Tasleem

Lower Suktel Irrigation Project: A New Era for Western Odisha
Latest Headlines
World News
Quebec Ushers in 2024 with New Year's Babies
38 seconds
Quebec Ushers in 2024 with New Year's Babies
Luke Littler's Rise to Dart Stardom and the Spotlight on His Girlfriend, Eloise
42 seconds
Luke Littler's Rise to Dart Stardom and the Spotlight on His Girlfriend, Eloise
Hyderabad's LV Prasad Eye Institute Patented for Revolutionary Cell Therapy for Corneal Diseases
2 mins
Hyderabad's LV Prasad Eye Institute Patented for Revolutionary Cell Therapy for Corneal Diseases
2024 Sports Resolutions: A Guide for Key Figures in the Sports World
3 mins
2024 Sports Resolutions: A Guide for Key Figures in the Sports World
Vince Russo Criticizes Dominik Mysterio's Performance on RAW; The Miz and Truth Triumph
4 mins
Vince Russo Criticizes Dominik Mysterio's Performance on RAW; The Miz and Truth Triumph
Chip Wilson: A New Legacy Beyond Lululemon
4 mins
Chip Wilson: A New Legacy Beyond Lululemon
Supreme Court Directs Bihar to Make Caste Survey Data Public
4 mins
Supreme Court Directs Bihar to Make Caste Survey Data Public
MEDOMENT: HTW's Revolutionary Telehealth Solution Set to Transform Digital Healthcare
4 mins
MEDOMENT: HTW's Revolutionary Telehealth Solution Set to Transform Digital Healthcare
New Year's Message: López Obrador's Call for a Brighter Future
4 mins
New Year's Message: López Obrador's Call for a Brighter Future
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
45 mins
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
3 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
4 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
4 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
5 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
5 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
5 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
6 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
7 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app