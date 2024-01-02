en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

HVACR Industry Braces for Major Changes Amid HFC Phasedown

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:13 pm EST
HVACR Industry Braces for Major Changes Amid HFC Phasedown

As we step into 2024, the Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration (HVACR) industry is grappling with profound changes triggered by the Hydrofluorocarbon (HFC) phasedown, as mandated by the American Innovation and Manufacturing (AIM) Act. As of January 1, the production of high Global Warming Potential (GWP) HFC refrigerants such as R-410A, R-134a, and R-404A has been slashed by a further 30%, adding to the preceding 10% reduction from 2022. This accumulative 40% reduction is casting shadows of imminent shortages and escalating prices for these widely-used refrigerants.

Baseline Discrepancies and Growing Demand

The baseline for this sizeable reduction was established drawing on HFC production and import data from 2011 to 2019. However, this approach is riddled with issues considering the surge in usage since that period. The ever-growing demand for air conditioners and heat pumps only intensifies the threat of shortages.

Repercussions on Equipment Production

Although the market anticipates the arrival of equipment employing low-GWP refrigerants like R-32 and R-454B towards the end of 2024, the production of R-410A equipment is set to persist, exerting additional pressure on the already strained refrigerant supply. The industry is therefore urged to engage in proactive recovery and reclamation of refrigerants to ease potential shortages.

Training for New Refrigerants and EPA’s Final Rule

With the impending transition, technicians will require training to adeptly handle new A2L class of mildly flammable refrigerants that are poised to replace R-410A. Further complicating the scenario, the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) final rule on technology transitions imposes a limit on the GWP of refrigerants to 700 for certain systems, and tweaks installation deadlines to alleviate concerns regarding stranded inventory in the industry.

Urgent Transition to Low-GWP Refrigerants

Despite an amendment providing an extra year for the installation of specific systems, the industry is enjoined to expedite the transition to low-GWP refrigerants. Manufacturers are already gearing up for this paradigm shift, underscoring the urgency of this transformative process for the HVACR industry.

0
Business Climate & Environment Energy
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Mogo Finance Technologies' Stock Soars 3% After Stock Buyback Program

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Zomedica Corp's Stock Performance and Forecast: A Comprehensive Analysis

By Shivani Chauhan

Wire 3 Discontinues Lower-Speed Internet Plans, Aims to Future-Proof Connectivity

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Egypt Announces Electricity Price Hike Amid Broad Economic Adjustments

By Hadeel Hashem

Cytokinetics Inc Experiences Minor Stock Price Increase Despite Earnin ...
@Business · 1 min
Cytokinetics Inc Experiences Minor Stock Price Increase Despite Earnin ...
heart comment 0
Egypt Announces First Electricity Price Revision Since 2021

By Hadeel Hashem

Egypt Announces First Electricity Price Revision Since 2021
Mixed Sentiments Emerge in Options Trading for Luxury Homebuilder Toll Brothers

By Wojciech Zylm

Mixed Sentiments Emerge in Options Trading for Luxury Homebuilder Toll Brothers
Verizon’s Holiday Promo: Free Xbox Series X and Amazon Gift Card with Internet Packages

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Verizon's Holiday Promo: Free Xbox Series X and Amazon Gift Card with Internet Packages
Bank of America Upgrades Doximity’s Stock Rating: A Positive Shift in Financial Outlook

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Bank of America Upgrades Doximity's Stock Rating: A Positive Shift in Financial Outlook
Latest Headlines
World News
Las Vegas Raiders' Interim Coach Antonio Pierce Aims for Strong Season Finish
43 seconds
Las Vegas Raiders' Interim Coach Antonio Pierce Aims for Strong Season Finish
West Virginia University Basketball Teams Brace for Big 12 Schedule
47 seconds
West Virginia University Basketball Teams Brace for Big 12 Schedule
Vivek Ramaswamy Snubs CNN Debate, Citing Biased Coverage
59 seconds
Vivek Ramaswamy Snubs CNN Debate, Citing Biased Coverage
Bidenomics: A Communication Challenge for the White House
1 min
Bidenomics: A Communication Challenge for the White House
Orange Bowl Exposes Critical Issues in College Football
1 min
Orange Bowl Exposes Critical Issues in College Football
Tottenham and Arsenal Eye Bournemouth's Dominic Solanke in Transfer Window
1 min
Tottenham and Arsenal Eye Bournemouth's Dominic Solanke in Transfer Window
Divided Jacksonville: Controversy Surrounds Removal of Confederate Monument
2 mins
Divided Jacksonville: Controversy Surrounds Removal of Confederate Monument
Navigating the Frost of 'Divorce Month': Strategies for Resilient Relationships
2 mins
Navigating the Frost of 'Divorce Month': Strategies for Resilient Relationships
Iowa Wolves: Struggles and Silver Linings in the 2023-2024 Season
2 mins
Iowa Wolves: Struggles and Silver Linings in the 2023-2024 Season
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
2 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
2 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
2 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
2 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
3 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
3 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
3 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
3 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
3 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app