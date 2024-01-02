HVACR Industry Braces for Major Changes Amid HFC Phasedown

As we step into 2024, the Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration (HVACR) industry is grappling with profound changes triggered by the Hydrofluorocarbon (HFC) phasedown, as mandated by the American Innovation and Manufacturing (AIM) Act. As of January 1, the production of high Global Warming Potential (GWP) HFC refrigerants such as R-410A, R-134a, and R-404A has been slashed by a further 30%, adding to the preceding 10% reduction from 2022. This accumulative 40% reduction is casting shadows of imminent shortages and escalating prices for these widely-used refrigerants.

Baseline Discrepancies and Growing Demand

The baseline for this sizeable reduction was established drawing on HFC production and import data from 2011 to 2019. However, this approach is riddled with issues considering the surge in usage since that period. The ever-growing demand for air conditioners and heat pumps only intensifies the threat of shortages.

Repercussions on Equipment Production

Although the market anticipates the arrival of equipment employing low-GWP refrigerants like R-32 and R-454B towards the end of 2024, the production of R-410A equipment is set to persist, exerting additional pressure on the already strained refrigerant supply. The industry is therefore urged to engage in proactive recovery and reclamation of refrigerants to ease potential shortages.

Training for New Refrigerants and EPA’s Final Rule

With the impending transition, technicians will require training to adeptly handle new A2L class of mildly flammable refrigerants that are poised to replace R-410A. Further complicating the scenario, the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) final rule on technology transitions imposes a limit on the GWP of refrigerants to 700 for certain systems, and tweaks installation deadlines to alleviate concerns regarding stranded inventory in the industry.

Urgent Transition to Low-GWP Refrigerants

Despite an amendment providing an extra year for the installation of specific systems, the industry is enjoined to expedite the transition to low-GWP refrigerants. Manufacturers are already gearing up for this paradigm shift, underscoring the urgency of this transformative process for the HVACR industry.