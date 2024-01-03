en English
Climate & Environment

Hurricane Idalia and the Rising Threat of King Tides in Tampa Bay

By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:17 am EST
In the wake of Hurricane Idalia, the Tampa Bay area, particularly the Shore Acres neighborhood in St. Petersburg, Florida, witnessed considerable damage in August. Nearly half of the homes in this region were battered by a storm surge which crested at almost 4 feet. The Category 3 hurricane, that journeyed about 100 miles off the coast, could have wreaked even more havoc had it coincided with a king tide.

The King Tide Phenomenon

King tide, a term coined to describe the highest tides of the year, occurs four to five times annually in Tampa Bay. This event results from a unique celestial combination when the moon is closest to the Earth, aligning with a new or full moon. This arrangement enhances the gravitational pull, leading to higher tides. However, these tides could not be predicted accurately by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), as the resulting flooding depends on various other weather events.

Rising Sea Levels: A Growing Threat

With the rise in sea levels due to ocean temperature increments and ice melting, coupled with sinking land, high tide flooding is anticipated to become a frequent occurrence in Tampa Bay. Predictions suggest that in the next three decades, the sea levels in this area will ascend by approximately a foot. This increase could culminate in up to 70 days of flooding annually by the year 2050. Furthermore, an 18-year tidal cycle is expected to induce more frequent flooding in the early 2030s.

Adapting to the Future Hazards

Local authorities, like Lisa Foster, the floodplain administrator of Pinellas County, utilize NOAA data and vulnerability assessments to plan for impending hazards. They aim to inform residents about the risks of ‘sunny day flooding’ and equip them with strategies to combat these disasters.

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

