Climate & Environment

Human Rights Watch Highlights Global Crises in 2023, Calls for Principled Diplomacy

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:02 pm EST
Human Rights Watch Highlights Global Crises in 2023, Calls for Principled Diplomacy

The year 2023 was a tumultuous period marked by multiple human rights crises, a reality starkly highlighted by Human Rights Watch Executive Director, Tirana Hassan. From renewed hostilities between Israel and Hamas to conflicts in Ukraine, Myanmar, Ethiopia, and the Sahel, the world grappled with numerous challenges. A record-breaking heatwave further aggravated the situation, leading to devastating wildfires, droughts, and storms across the globe.

Progress Amidst Crisis

Despite the grim backdrop, there were glimmers of progress. Japan passed its first law protecting LGBT people from discrimination, and Brazil’s Supreme Court ruled in favor of Indigenous land rights. However, these milestones were overshadowed by a significant threat to the international human rights framework. Selective outrage and transactional diplomacy began undermining the very essence of human rights protection.

World Report 2024: A Call to Arms

The World Report 2024 by Human Rights Watch provided a meticulous review of human rights practices in over 100 countries. It underscored the failure of global leaders to firmly stand for human rights, resulting in lethal consequences. The report urged for the consistent application of human rights principles and emphasized the critical role of civil society in upholding these rights amidst governmental reluctance.

The Need for Principled Diplomacy

Hassan made a compelling case for principled diplomacy as a tool to influence oppressive conduct and protect the dignity of individuals worldwide. By advocating for a steadfast commitment to human rights, Hassan seeks to counter the increasing erosion of these principles on the global stage.

In conclusion, the tumult of 2023 exposed the fragility of the human rights framework in the face of conflict, climate change, and political self-interest. However, amid this gloom, the Human Rights Watch report offers a beacon of hope, advocating for steadfast diplomacy, consistent application of human rights principles, and the relentless pursuit of justice.

Climate & Environment Human Rights International Affairs
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

