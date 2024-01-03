en English
Climate & Environment

HSY Champions Christmas Tree Recycling Initiative

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:21 pm EST
HSY Champions Christmas Tree Recycling Initiative

The Helsinki Region Environmental Services Authority’s (HSY) annual mission to recycle Christmas trees is currently in full swing. Following the holiday season, residents of the capital region and Kirkkonummi are urged to deposit their trees at designated waste collection points or at HSY’s Sortti Stations, without any charges. The exercise ensures the trees are chipped and converted into a bulking agent for composting bio-waste – a method that saw about 64,000 trees recycled last year.

Recycling Process and Methods

The process is not just limited to residences with bio-waste bins. For those without, HSY collects the trees with mixed waste and channels them to waste-to-energy plants. It’s here that the trees metamorphose into sources of heat and electricity. But before disposal, HSY officials reiterate the need for residents to strip their trees of all decorations, and to avoid blocking pathways with the discarded trees.

Disposal of Artificial and Potted Christmas Trees

HSY’s recycling process doesn’t exclude artificial trees and potted Christmas trees. Residents are educated on how to sort them as mixed waste, metal, or bio-waste. In some instances, the trees can be taken to Sortti Stations for a nominal fee. This initiative by HSY presents an environmentally friendly way to bid farewell to the holiday season, while contributing to heat and energy production and bio-waste composting.

Global Recycling Efforts

HSY’s Christmas tree recycling initiative mirrors similar programs globally. In New York City, for example, trees are transformed into mulch. In Saskatoon, trees are deposited at a central location, where they are chipped for mulch or composted. These efforts highlight a global commitment to environmental preservation, using the holiday season as a platform for positive change.

Climate & Environment Finland
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

