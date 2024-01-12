en English
Climate & Environment

HRW World Report 2024: A Year of Indifference to Human Rights

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:20 am EST
HRW World Report 2024: A Year of Indifference to Human Rights

The Human Rights Watch (HRW) World Report for 2024 paints a grim picture of 2023, a year marred by extensive human rights suppression and the apathy of world leaders towards rampant rights violations. The report underscores the severe fallout of the Israel-Hamas war, resulting in the loss of over 23,000 lives in Gaza, and the collective punishment measures imposed by Israel, such as the cutting off of water and electricity, and the restriction of essential supplies – actions that constitute war crimes.

Global Human Rights Crisis

In addition to the Israel-Hamas conflict, the HRW report highlights human rights crises in Ukraine, Myanmar, Ethiopia, and the Sahel region in Africa, all of which were further aggravated by the deadliest Gaza war since October 7. The report also notes that 2023 was the hottest year ever recorded, with climate-change-induced disasters severely impacting global communities.

Failures of the International System

The HRW report criticizes the international system for its failure to uphold and enforce human rights. World leaders, according to the report, have displayed selective outrage and practiced transactional diplomacy, undermining trust in institutions meant to enforce and protect rights. The report particularly condemns the inconsistent responses to human rights issues in Sudan compared to Ukraine, with Western and Arab governments showing a reluctance to establish accountability mechanisms for Sudan.

Global Powers and Human Rights

HRW also highlights the conspicuous lack of condemnation for China’s repression, particularly in Xinjiang and Tibet, and criticizes the European Union’s attempts to restrict migration at any cost. Tirana Hassan, HRW’s chief, accuses Western states and the EU of hypocrisy for turning a blind eye to human rights abuses while maintaining a façade of rights protection, as evidenced by the International Criminal Court’s arrest warrant against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Despite the bleak picture, the report sees glimmers of hope in the courage of Afghan women and girls protesting against the Taliban. Hassan urges world leaders to remain committed to human rights advocacy, even in the face of such widespread violations and systemic failures. In a world where the suppression of human rights has become all too commonplace, the need for consistent protection of these rights, as well as the enforcement of international human rights laws, has never been more urgent.

Climate & Environment Human Rights Israel
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

