How Alternative Foods Threaten to Disrupt Traditional Agriculture

Alternative foods, a technological marvel that has been the subject of significant discourse in recent years, threaten to disrupt the traditional agricultural sector. Visionaries such as Catherine Tubb and Tony Seba forecasted this disruption back in 2021, citing numerous advantages that these substitutes provide. These include superior quality, cost-effectiveness, a significantly reduced carbon footprint, and the decentralization of food production.

Disruptive Potential of Alternative Foods

The Kearney report in 2019 lent further credence to these claims, identifying vegan meat substitutes and cultured meat as products with great disruptive potential. The primary danger to conventional farming arises from the replacement of commodity products in manufactured foods. This trend could have a significant impact on economies that depend heavily on traditional agriculture, such as New Zealand.

Key Technologies Driving the Change

Key technological innovations powering the alternative food sector include precision fermentation, electro-refining for fats and oils, and cultured meat production. A Finnish company, Solar Foods, is a shining example of this revolution, producing a high-protein food ingredient through precision fermentation. Impressively, this product has an immensely smaller greenhouse gas footprint than traditional milk powder. Singapore has given the green light to this product, as well as cultured chicken meat.

Implications for Global Markets

Other breakthroughs include algal oils and plant-based substitutes for leather. Recognizing this shift, the European Union and New Zealand have invested in precision fermentation and microbial-based milk protein products, respectively. Nestlé, a significant player in the dairy market, has also taken note, announcing its ambition for net-zero emissions by 2050. This move has spurred suppliers like Fonterra to focus on reducing emissions intensity.

However, this focus on emissions per kilogram of product could inadvertently lead to increased overall greenhouse gas emissions if production volumes increase. Transitioning to alternative foods necessitates a considerable amount of renewable energy. For instance, replacing a portion of New Zealand's milk protein with a precision fermentation product would require about 13% of the country's typical annual electricity output.

The Future of Food

The silver lining is that a shift from traditional animal-based food processing to alternative foods could significantly reduce New Zealand's emissions. Moreover, it could create carbon sinks through the rewilding of farmland. The extent to which alternative foods will disrupt traditional systems remains uncertain. But with the escalating concerns of climate change and an increasing consumer preference for low-footprint foods, the call for an integrated climate, energy, and alternative food strategy in New Zealand could not be timelier.