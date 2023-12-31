Hong Kong Witnesses Record-Breaking Warm New Year’s Eve Amid Climate Change Concerns

In a historic meteorological event, Hong Kong registered its highest New Year’s Eve temperature on record, as the mercury soared to 25.7 degrees Celsius (78.3 Fahrenheit) on Sunday, December 31, 2023. This surpassed the previous record set in 1884, marking a significant climatic milestone for the city.

Record-breaking Temperatures across Neighborhoods

While the Hong Kong Observatory recorded the city’s highest New Year’s Eve temperature, certain areas witnessed even higher temperatures. Districts including Kowloon City, Sham Shui Po, and Wong Tai Sin reported temperatures reaching up to a sweltering 28 degrees. The high temperatures were not confined to the city. The New Territories also experienced soaring temperatures with 30 C recorded at the Hong Kong Wetland Park, 29.3 C in Sheung Shui, 29.2 C in Tai Lung, and 29 C at Yuen Long Park.

Weather Forecast for the New Year

The weather forecaster has predicted a dip in temperatures for New Year’s Day, with the mercury expected to range between 18 and 21 degrees. A further dip to 15 degrees is expected later in the week. The first few days of 2024 are expected to be windy due to the influence of a northeast monsoon, with mainly cloudy weather anticipated for New Year’s Day.

Climate Change and Rising Temperatures

The record-breaking warm New Year’s Eve comes in the wake of a statement by Chan Pak-wai, the Observatory director since March 2021, attributing Hong Kong’s rising temperatures to climate change. The city’s temperatures have been increasing at double the rate of the past. If the trend continues, experts predict that the city’s average temperature could escalate by 1.5 to 3 degrees by 2100, and up to 6 degrees under high concentrations of greenhouse gases.

Concerns Over Air Quality

Alongside the record-breaking temperatures, Hong Kong’s Environmental Protection Department reported ‘higher than normal’ levels of air pollution. An Air Quality Health Index (AQHI) reading of 10+ was observed in Tuen Mun, signifying serious health risks. Particularly vulnerable groups such as the elderly, children, and individuals with heart or respiratory issues were advised to stay indoors, especially in heavy traffic areas. Nonetheless, the city can expect improved air quality in the coming days as wind conditions intensify.