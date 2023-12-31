en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Climate & Environment

Hong Kong Witnesses Record-Breaking Warm New Year’s Eve Amid Climate Change Concerns

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: December 31, 2023 at 2:16 pm EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 2:46 pm EST
Hong Kong Witnesses Record-Breaking Warm New Year’s Eve Amid Climate Change Concerns

In a historic meteorological event, Hong Kong registered its highest New Year’s Eve temperature on record, as the mercury soared to 25.7 degrees Celsius (78.3 Fahrenheit) on Sunday, December 31, 2023. This surpassed the previous record set in 1884, marking a significant climatic milestone for the city.

Record-breaking Temperatures across Neighborhoods

While the Hong Kong Observatory recorded the city’s highest New Year’s Eve temperature, certain areas witnessed even higher temperatures. Districts including Kowloon City, Sham Shui Po, and Wong Tai Sin reported temperatures reaching up to a sweltering 28 degrees. The high temperatures were not confined to the city. The New Territories also experienced soaring temperatures with 30 C recorded at the Hong Kong Wetland Park, 29.3 C in Sheung Shui, 29.2 C in Tai Lung, and 29 C at Yuen Long Park.

Weather Forecast for the New Year

The weather forecaster has predicted a dip in temperatures for New Year’s Day, with the mercury expected to range between 18 and 21 degrees. A further dip to 15 degrees is expected later in the week. The first few days of 2024 are expected to be windy due to the influence of a northeast monsoon, with mainly cloudy weather anticipated for New Year’s Day.

Climate Change and Rising Temperatures

The record-breaking warm New Year’s Eve comes in the wake of a statement by Chan Pak-wai, the Observatory director since March 2021, attributing Hong Kong’s rising temperatures to climate change. The city’s temperatures have been increasing at double the rate of the past. If the trend continues, experts predict that the city’s average temperature could escalate by 1.5 to 3 degrees by 2100, and up to 6 degrees under high concentrations of greenhouse gases.

Concerns Over Air Quality

Alongside the record-breaking temperatures, Hong Kong’s Environmental Protection Department reported ‘higher than normal’ levels of air pollution. An Air Quality Health Index (AQHI) reading of 10+ was observed in Tuen Mun, signifying serious health risks. Particularly vulnerable groups such as the elderly, children, and individuals with heart or respiratory issues were advised to stay indoors, especially in heavy traffic areas. Nonetheless, the city can expect improved air quality in the coming days as wind conditions intensify.

0
Climate & Environment HongKong Weather
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Global Warming Fuels Extreme Weather Events, Finds Comprehensive Study

By Olalekan Adigun

Saving America's Rivers: A Case Study of the Rio Grande

By BNN Correspondents

Recycling Renewables: Startups Tackle the Challenge of Solar Panel Waste

By Rafia Tasleem

Doomsday Clock at '90 Seconds to Midnight': A Stark Warning

By Hadeel Hashem

Retrospective 2023: Navigating a Year of Challenges and Milestones ...
@Climate & Environment · 2 hours
Retrospective 2023: Navigating a Year of Challenges and Milestones ...
heart comment 0
2023: A Year of Climate Extremes and Climate Action in India

By Dil Bar Irshad

2023: A Year of Climate Extremes and Climate Action in India
The UK’s Challenging Journey to Net-Zero Carbon Emissions

By BNN Correspondents

The UK's Challenging Journey to Net-Zero Carbon Emissions
Euronews Green’s Top Stories of 2023: A Year of Environmental Breakthroughs and Challenges

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Euronews Green's Top Stories of 2023: A Year of Environmental Breakthroughs and Challenges
Climate Activists Detained in Amsterdam: A Standoff Over Fossil Fuel Financing

By Salman Akhtar

Climate Activists Detained in Amsterdam: A Standoff Over Fossil Fuel Financing
Latest Headlines
World News
Chris George's Struggle: Voicing a Stance Amid Israel-Gaza Conflict
47 seconds
Chris George's Struggle: Voicing a Stance Amid Israel-Gaza Conflict
Trailblazing Former Texas Representative Eddie Bernice Johnson Passes Away at 88
56 seconds
Trailblazing Former Texas Representative Eddie Bernice Johnson Passes Away at 88
The Lifelong Pursuit of Golf's Holy Grail: A 75-Year Journey
1 min
The Lifelong Pursuit of Golf's Holy Grail: A 75-Year Journey
Australia Ushers in New Year with Sweeping Law Changes
2 mins
Australia Ushers in New Year with Sweeping Law Changes
NFL Week 17: Critical Match-ups Could Define Playoff Landscape
2 mins
NFL Week 17: Critical Match-ups Could Define Playoff Landscape
Navigating Grief: Insights from Trauma Therapist Meghan Riordan Jarvis
3 mins
Navigating Grief: Insights from Trauma Therapist Meghan Riordan Jarvis
Kenyan President Ruto's New Year Message Sets Tone for 2024
3 mins
Kenyan President Ruto's New Year Message Sets Tone for 2024
Escalating Tensions in the Middle East: Israeli Operations Spark Debate
3 mins
Escalating Tensions in the Middle East: Israeli Operations Spark Debate
Chelsea Fends Off Luton Town in Tight Domestic Cup Competition
5 mins
Chelsea Fends Off Luton Town in Tight Domestic Cup Competition
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
2 hours
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
2 hours
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
2 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
2 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
2 hours
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
3 hours
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
3 hours
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
4 hours
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
World Welcomes 2024 Amid Spectacular Celebrations and Heightened Security
4 hours
World Welcomes 2024 Amid Spectacular Celebrations and Heightened Security

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app