Hoboken Launches New Department of Climate Action and Innovation

In a decisive move to address the pressing climate change challenges, Mayor Ravi Bhalla of Hoboken has unveiled a new Department of Climate Action and Innovation. This newly formed body, a direct response to the rising frequency and intensity of storms plaguing the flood-prone city, has been designed to enforce eco-friendly and cost-effective measures that would be a boon to taxpayers.

Former Environmental Services Director Leads the Charge

The city’s former Director of Environmental Services and Chief Sustainability Officer, Jennifer Gonzalez, has been appointed to helm this new department. Gonzalez, during her previous tenure, had been instrumental in executing the city’s Green Infrastructure Plan and developing its inaugural climate action plan.

Comprehensive Initiatives for a Greener Hoboken

The department’s initiatives are set to encompass a wide range of environmental concerns. These include fleet electrification, building energy-efficiency, open space development, mitigating heat islands, expanding the urban tree canopy, implementing zero waste initiatives, and managing stormwater and coastal flood risks.

A Unanimous Decision for City Reorganization

The establishment of this department comes in the wake of a citywide reorganization approved unanimously by the Hoboken City Council. As part of this reorganization, the Division of Health is slated to move under Public Safety. Simultaneously, Cultural Affairs and Senior Services will come under the purview of the city business administrator. In a significant name change, the Department of Environmental Services will henceforth be known as the Department of Parks, Recreation, and Public Works, with leadership provided by Diana Aviles, the former deputy director of Transportation and Parking.

To promote inter-departmental cooperation, each of the seven directors will nominate a liaison to the new Department of Climate Action and Innovation. This strategic move underlines Hoboken’s commitment to a sustainable future, with a dedicated body now in place to protect the city from the adverse effects of climate change.