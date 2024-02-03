Himachal Pradesh Battles Disruptions After Heavy Snowfall: Roads Closed, Services Affected

Himachal Pradesh, a favourite amongst tourists seeking a winter wonderland, is battling the aftermath of heavy snowfall that has disrupted life across the state. The picturesque state is grappling with the closure of 504 roads, including four National Highways, that are choked with snow, impeding regular traffic. The districts that are worst-hit by this phenomenon include Shimla with 161 closed roads, Lahaul-Spiti with 153, Kullu with 76, Mandi with 44, Chamba with 62, Kinnaur with 7, and Kangra with merely 1.

State Services in the Grip of Winter's Fury

Not only has the inclement weather wreaked havoc on road connectivity, but it has also disturbed 674 electricity supply schemes and 44 water supply schemes. This has been reported by the State Disaster Management Authority, which is keeping a close watch on the developing situation. With temperatures plummeting, and the cold wave intensifying, these disruptions in essential services are posing a significant challenge.

Weather Updates and Snow-Clearing Operations

The Lahaul Spiti police are playing a proactive role in keeping the public informed about the weather conditions and the status of the roads through social media. It is also from them that we learn about the snow-clearing operations that are in progress across nine stations of Lahaul-Spiti. In these areas, fresh snowfall has resulted in snow depths ranging from 1 to 5 feet, causing severe difficulties.

Heavy Snowfall: A Mixed Blessing

While Himachal Pradesh is a popular tourist destination, especially after the New Year, the heavy snowfall is a mixed blessing. On the one hand, it provides a refreshing contrast to the foggy conditions prevalent in other North Indian states, making it an attractive destination for tourists. However, the Himachal Pradesh Police are urging people to exercise caution and travel only when it is absolutely necessary, given the adverse weather conditions. Despite the allure of the winter wonderland, safety must always be a priority.