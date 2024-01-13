High Winds Cause Power Outages in Central Ohio

Central Ohio was blindsided by a gusty Saturday morning, leaving thousands of residents grappling with power outages. The electric utility, AEP Ohio, reported approximately 4,000 customers without power in Franklin County. The majority of these outages were concentrated in Lincoln Village and near Worthington Hills. Another utility company, South Central Power, also reported over 850 outages, with about 300 near Tarlton, bringing their total number of outages to 23.

Wind Advisory in Effect

A Wind Advisory was put in place for nearly every county in central Ohio until 7 p.m. that day. The advisory warned residents of the potential for wind gusts reaching speeds of 40-45 mph, a speed substantial enough to cause more power outages and potential damage.

The Aftermath of High Winds

High winds can have significant impacts, including bringing down trees or power lines, causing localized power outages, and even posing risks to personal safety. Residents were advised to secure outdoor items, close window coverings, and have a plan in place for their households in case of a power outage. As part of the preparation, residents were urged to charge essential items and have an emergency storm kit at the ready.

Anticipating a Polar Air Mass

Adding to the weather woes, a polar air mass was expected to sweep through the region, bringing wind chill temperatures below zero on Sunday. This led to a wind chill advisory being issued for a majority of western and central Ohio counties from 1 a.m. to 1 p.m. This sharp drop in temperature, coupled with the high winds, could potentially exacerbate the challenges already faced by Ohio residents grappling with the power outages.