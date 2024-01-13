en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Climate & Environment

High Winds Cause Power Outages in Central Ohio

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:28 am EST | Updated: Jan 13, 2024 at 8:26 am EST
High Winds Cause Power Outages in Central Ohio

Central Ohio was blindsided by a gusty Saturday morning, leaving thousands of residents grappling with power outages. The electric utility, AEP Ohio, reported approximately 4,000 customers without power in Franklin County. The majority of these outages were concentrated in Lincoln Village and near Worthington Hills. Another utility company, South Central Power, also reported over 850 outages, with about 300 near Tarlton, bringing their total number of outages to 23.

Wind Advisory in Effect

A Wind Advisory was put in place for nearly every county in central Ohio until 7 p.m. that day. The advisory warned residents of the potential for wind gusts reaching speeds of 40-45 mph, a speed substantial enough to cause more power outages and potential damage.

The Aftermath of High Winds

High winds can have significant impacts, including bringing down trees or power lines, causing localized power outages, and even posing risks to personal safety. Residents were advised to secure outdoor items, close window coverings, and have a plan in place for their households in case of a power outage. As part of the preparation, residents were urged to charge essential items and have an emergency storm kit at the ready.

Anticipating a Polar Air Mass

Adding to the weather woes, a polar air mass was expected to sweep through the region, bringing wind chill temperatures below zero on Sunday. This led to a wind chill advisory being issued for a majority of western and central Ohio counties from 1 a.m. to 1 p.m. This sharp drop in temperature, coupled with the high winds, could potentially exacerbate the challenges already faced by Ohio residents grappling with the power outages.

0
Climate & Environment Energy United States Weather
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Climate & Environment

See more
12 mins ago
2023 Recognized as Warmest Year on Record, Heightening Climate Concerns
2023 has been officially recognized as the warmest year on record according to the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), a trend that signals an alarming increase in global temperatures. This trend underscores the escalating risk of extreme climate-related events, including intense droughts, heatwaves, and heavy rainfall. The WMO reported an annual temperature average of 1.45°C above
2023 Recognized as Warmest Year on Record, Heightening Climate Concerns
Climate Crisis: Symptom of a Larger 'Behavioural Crisis' Rooted in Ecological Overshoot
1 hour ago
Climate Crisis: Symptom of a Larger 'Behavioural Crisis' Rooted in Ecological Overshoot
Polyhalite: The Hidden Gem of Sustainable Agriculture
1 hour ago
Polyhalite: The Hidden Gem of Sustainable Agriculture
The Trend of Warming Winters: A Discussion with Meteorologist Tawana Andrew
15 mins ago
The Trend of Warming Winters: A Discussion with Meteorologist Tawana Andrew
South Island's Scorching Heatwave Ends, Rain Watches Issued
47 mins ago
South Island's Scorching Heatwave Ends, Rain Watches Issued
Turkey Sets Course for Carbon Neutrality with Green Development Initiative
60 mins ago
Turkey Sets Course for Carbon Neutrality with Green Development Initiative
Latest Headlines
World News
Texas Doctor Skates into Retirement, Warming Hearts on TikTok
3 mins
Texas Doctor Skates into Retirement, Warming Hearts on TikTok
Team Secret Battles to Finals in Predator League Valorant Event
3 mins
Team Secret Battles to Finals in Predator League Valorant Event
2024 NFL Playoffs: Predictions for Super Wild Card Weekend
3 mins
2024 NFL Playoffs: Predictions for Super Wild Card Weekend
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
4 mins
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
ANC Officials' Striking Entrance Echoes Amid Political Uncertainty
5 mins
ANC Officials' Striking Entrance Echoes Amid Political Uncertainty
North India Grapples with Severe Cold Wave: IMD Reports
5 mins
North India Grapples with Severe Cold Wave: IMD Reports
ANC Supporters Denounce Zuma's Legacy with Symbolic Coffin Protest
7 mins
ANC Supporters Denounce Zuma's Legacy with Symbolic Coffin Protest
UK Embraces Bouldering: A Tale of Fitness, Mental Health and Community
7 mins
UK Embraces Bouldering: A Tale of Fitness, Mental Health and Community
ANC's Commitments and Goals Highlighted in Ramaphosa's Speech
7 mins
ANC's Commitments and Goals Highlighted in Ramaphosa's Speech
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
4 mins
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
1 hour
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
2 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
5 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
5 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
6 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
6 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
6 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
8 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app