en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Climate & Environment

High Tides Trigger Flood Alerts Along Essex Coast

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:43 am EST
High Tides Trigger Flood Alerts Along Essex Coast

Threatening spring tides have forced the Environment Agency to issue flood alerts along the Essex coast, with areas such as Clacton, Jaywick, Brightlingsea, Mersea Island, Maldon, and the Blackwater estuaries expected to bear the brunt of the surge. Certain locations including Clacton Promenade, Lee-over-Sands, Brightlingsea, the Strood at Mersea Island, Coast Road, and West Mersea car parks are projected to face rising water levels and potential flooding.

Separate Alerts for Other Areas

In addition to the aforementioned regions, Frinton, Walton, Harwich, the Hythe, and Promenade at Maldon have been separately highlighted for potential flooding. This underscores the gravity of the situation and calls for residents to exercise extreme caution.

Anticipated Impact: Measurements and Projections

The flood alert indicates a peak level projection for Clacton of 3.18 meters above the average sea level. This, combined with possible waves reaching up to 2 meters in height due to a wind force of 5, paints a concerning picture. However, the Environment Agency, while advising residents to avoid unnecessary risks, does not foresee further escalation of the situation.

Preventive Measures and Advice

Residents in the affected areas are being urged to stay updated on flood warnings and are being offered alerts through phone, text, or email. In these testing times, the Environment Agency is closely monitoring the situation, expecting the high tides to subside over the coming days, offering a glimmer of hope in the face of a potential crisis.

0
Climate & Environment Disaster United Kingdom
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Climate & Environment

See more
32 mins ago
Rice Farmers Combat El Niño with Innovation: Deep Wells and Solar Irrigation
On a global scale, the impact of El Niño, a recurring climatic event responsible for causing drastic weather shifts including drought and heavy rain, is being felt by rice farmers. In response, they are turning to innovative solutions such as deep wells and solar-powered irrigation systems to maintain crop yields and ensure food security. The
Rice Farmers Combat El Niño with Innovation: Deep Wells and Solar Irrigation
Delhi's Air Pollution Crisis: A Perennial Problem Calling for Collective Action
1 hour ago
Delhi's Air Pollution Crisis: A Perennial Problem Calling for Collective Action
Zomba District Commissioner Calls for Timely Relocation Amid Flood Threats
2 hours ago
Zomba District Commissioner Calls for Timely Relocation Amid Flood Threats
A Guide to Staying Safe Navigating the Rainy Season
34 mins ago
A Guide to Staying Safe Navigating the Rainy Season
Indonesia's Environment Ministry Intensifies Fight Against Climate Change
44 mins ago
Indonesia's Environment Ministry Intensifies Fight Against Climate Change
Brazil Grapples with Devastation as Torrential Rains Unleash Havoc
57 mins ago
Brazil Grapples with Devastation as Torrential Rains Unleash Havoc
Latest Headlines
World News
Impending Exit of Seasoned MPs Sparks Concern in Ghana's Parliament
42 seconds
Impending Exit of Seasoned MPs Sparks Concern in Ghana's Parliament
NAM Summit 2024: Uganda Hosts Crucial Meeting on Palestine under General Jeje Odongo's Leadership
43 seconds
NAM Summit 2024: Uganda Hosts Crucial Meeting on Palestine under General Jeje Odongo's Leadership
Florida's Governor DeSantis: A Perspective from the Trump Base
1 min
Florida's Governor DeSantis: A Perspective from the Trump Base
Gravesend Rugby Club Suffers Defeat in Relegation Battle against Sidcup
1 min
Gravesend Rugby Club Suffers Defeat in Relegation Battle against Sidcup
Black Stars' Defender Alexander Djiku Determined to Turn the Tide at AFCON
1 min
Black Stars' Defender Alexander Djiku Determined to Turn the Tide at AFCON
Virat Kohli's Nostalgic Shot Highlights India's T20I Victory Over Afghanistan
1 min
Virat Kohli's Nostalgic Shot Highlights India's T20I Victory Over Afghanistan
Panelists Highlight Breast Cancer Challenges and the Importance of Self-Advocacy in Health
1 min
Panelists Highlight Breast Cancer Challenges and the Importance of Self-Advocacy in Health
Lower Back Pain: A Tale of Two Pains
1 min
Lower Back Pain: A Tale of Two Pains
Study Reveals Effectiveness of European Commission's OIOO Mechanism
1 min
Study Reveals Effectiveness of European Commission's OIOO Mechanism
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
4 mins
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
33 mins
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
2 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
2 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
5 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
7 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
8 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app