en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
China

High-Resolution Vegetation Mapping: A Game-Changer in Environmental Monitoring

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:24 am EST
High-Resolution Vegetation Mapping: A Game-Changer in Environmental Monitoring

A groundbreaking scientific endeavor spearheaded by Xihan Mu from Beijing Normal University has marked a significant milestone in the realm of environmental and ecological monitoring. The team has developed high-resolution maps of Fractional Vegetation Cover (FVC) across China that span a decade from 2010 to 2020, offering 30-meter resolution and semimonthly data points.

Revolutionary Mapping Methodology

By harnessing the power of Landsat images within the Google Earth Engine, the researchers were able to create clear, seamless, and radiometrically consistent Normalized Difference Vegetation Index (NDVI) image composites. Their innovative method involves an enhanced VI-based mixture model known as MultiVI, which calculates precise pixel-wise coefficients to transform NDVI data into detailed FVC maps.

Unlike traditional models that depend on statistically derived endmember VI values, MultiVI uses multiangle data to generate more accurate pixel-specific endmember values. This leads to a more refined FVC calculation, enhancing the precision and accuracy of vegetation mapping.

Validation and Implications

The team validated the accuracy of their method by comparing the FVC maps with ground measurements and existing global FVC products. Their approach displayed superior spatial and temporal consistency, proving its reliability and effectiveness.

The creation of 30-meter resolution FVC mapping has significant implications for various fields. It can aid in ecological assessments, crop monitoring, detailed vegetation analysis, and tasks crucial for tackling climate change. Furthermore, it can provide essential data for precision agriculture, urban ecosystem research, and soil erosion risk assessments.

Contribution to a Sustainable Future

This breakthrough in high-resolution vegetation mapping offers a fresh perspective on Earth’s terrestrial ecosystems. It holds the potential to enhance environmental monitoring and management, thereby contributing to a sustainable future. The research, which was funded by the National Natural Science Foundation of China, has been published in the Journal of Remote Sensing, an Open Access journal affiliated with AIR-CAS.

0
China Climate & Environment Science & Technology
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

China

See more
6 mins ago
Davos in Focus: China, Diplomacy, and Economics Amid Snow
As the World Economic Forum (WEF) currently unfolds in Davos, a congregation of business, tech, and political figures brave the winter elements, navigating transportation challenges, with some resorting to charter helicopter services to reach the conference center. The spotlight falls on the Chinese delegation, their size, and intentions, eliciting concern among U.S. officials. As China
Davos in Focus: China, Diplomacy, and Economics Amid Snow
China Under Xi Jinping: A Historical Rewrite for a New Era
15 mins ago
China Under Xi Jinping: A Historical Rewrite for a New Era
Unveiling China's Cautious Approach to Digital Assets Regulation
35 mins ago
Unveiling China's Cautious Approach to Digital Assets Regulation
Red Sea Attacks Threaten China's Investments in Egypt's Suez Canal
6 mins ago
Red Sea Attacks Threaten China's Investments in Egypt's Suez Canal
China to Facilitate International Trade Excursions in 2024: A Strategic Leap Forward
15 mins ago
China to Facilitate International Trade Excursions in 2024: A Strategic Leap Forward
China Outpaces US in Southeast Asian Trade: A New Era in Global Commerce
15 mins ago
China Outpaces US in Southeast Asian Trade: A New Era in Global Commerce
Latest Headlines
World News
Nasarawa State Youth Coalition Applauds Supreme Court, Hopes for Merit-Based Election Outcomes
44 seconds
Nasarawa State Youth Coalition Applauds Supreme Court, Hopes for Merit-Based Election Outcomes
Double Gold for Yogesh Singh at Asia Olympic Qualifiers
45 seconds
Double Gold for Yogesh Singh at Asia Olympic Qualifiers
FA Ceases Ticket Sales for Euro 2020 Quarter-Final in Rome Amid Italian Quarantine Rules
45 seconds
FA Ceases Ticket Sales for Euro 2020 Quarter-Final in Rome Amid Italian Quarantine Rules
Transfer Rumors Quashed: Lagerbielke Stays at Celtic, Mackenzie Carse Loaned to Queen's Park
1 min
Transfer Rumors Quashed: Lagerbielke Stays at Celtic, Mackenzie Carse Loaned to Queen's Park
Jatiya Party Chairman Refutes Bribery Claims Amidst Election Controversy
1 min
Jatiya Party Chairman Refutes Bribery Claims Amidst Election Controversy
Gastroenteritis Outbreak in Baguio City Linked to Waterborne Viruses
1 min
Gastroenteritis Outbreak in Baguio City Linked to Waterborne Viruses
UK and EU Set to Overhaul Digital Consumer Laws: A Look at the DMCCB and DSA
1 min
UK and EU Set to Overhaul Digital Consumer Laws: A Look at the DMCCB and DSA
Mark Fotheringham Joins South Korea's National Football Team's Coaching Staff
1 min
Mark Fotheringham Joins South Korea's National Football Team's Coaching Staff
The New York Times Audio App: A New Era of Journalism and Storytelling
1 min
The New York Times Audio App: A New Era of Journalism and Storytelling
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
7 mins
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
54 mins
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
1 hour
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
1 hour
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
1 hour
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
1 hour
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
2 hours
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
2 hours
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
4 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app