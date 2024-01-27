Hensard University Forges Strategic Collaborations to Boost Creative Arts, Sciences, and Climate Research

In a bold move to enhance its academic offerings, Nigeria's Hensard University has announced strategic collaborations with distinguished individuals and institutions in the fields of creative arts, sciences, and climate research. These initiatives are part of the university's strategy to promote its Film School, Centre for Genomics and Bioscience, and Centre for Climate Research, thereby amplifying the 'Hensard Advantage' in these disciplines.

A Convergence of Expertise

The university's Chancellor, Senator Henry Seriake Dickson, laid out the details of these collaborations, which involved discussions with industry experts such as Nollywood legend Zeb Ejiro and distinguished Molecular Bioengineer Dr. Nnaemeka Ndodo. The goal is to foster a robust academic environment that nurtures creativity, scientific exploration, and climate research, leveraging the expertise of these luminaries.

Collaborations for a Sustainable Future

Adding weight to its commitment to academic excellence and environmental stewardship, Hensard University has also embarked on partnerships with the Centre for Atmospheric Research of the National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA) and the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMET). This included the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) aimed at establishing joint academic cooperation in climate change research and education.

The MOU covers key areas such as climate change mitigation and adaptation, joint academic and scholarly cooperative linkages, exchange of technical staff, joint projects, and access to funds from international organizations. The overarching aim of these collaborations is to advance climate research and innovation in Nigeria and improve the country's response to environmental challenges.

Building a Global Academic Hub

Hensard University, located in Toru-Orua, Bayelsa State, is invested in providing international and ethical education with a focus on entrepreneurship, innovation, and practical skills. To that end, it offers dual certification programs, international student exchange programs, and has established collaborations with renowned institutions worldwide.

Through these collaborations and initiatives, Hensard University is positioning itself as a global academic hub, dedicated not only to higher learning but also to contributing solutions to pressing global issues such as climate change. With its commitment to sustainable development and knowledge sharing, the university is poised to play a significant role in shaping the future of Nigeria and beyond.