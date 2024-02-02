Heatwave in Argentina, Panama's Supreme Court Decision, and More Global News

In Argentina, an intense heatwave has triggered a surge in temperatures, reaching near 40 degrees Celsius (104°F). The extreme weather has driven locals to public fountains in search of relief. The government has issued a red alert for high temperatures across the nation.

Residents Seek Relief in Public Fountains

Argentines, seeking respite from the sweltering heat, have been flocking to rivers and utilizing vibrant outdoor showers. The public's response to the heatwave highlights the urgency of climate-related concerns and the immediate impact of such extreme weather on everyday life.

Panama's Supreme Court Dismisses Appeal by Former President

In other news, Ricardo Martinelli, the ex-president and presidential candidate of Panama, faced a significant setback. The Supreme Court dismissed his appeal to annul a 10-year prison sentence. This development may impact his eligibility in the upcoming May elections.

Atmospheric River Storm Hits Southern California

Simultaneously, Southern California is grappling with an atmospheric river storm. The severe weather event has led to extensive flooding and numerous road closures. There are predictions of a larger storm on the horizon, raising concerns for the region's residents and authorities.

Poland Reassesses Stand on EU's Climate Policies

On the European front, Poland has made a significant move, deciding to withdraw its lawsuits against the European Union's climate change policies. This step indicates a potential shift in the nation's approach to environmental issues, aligning more closely with the EU's climate change initiatives.

Greta Thunberg Acquitted of Public Order Offense

Notable climate activist, Greta Thunberg, was cleared of a public order offense related to a protest at an oil and gas conference in London. Her acquittal underscores the growing acceptance of peaceful climate activism in major world cities.

Follow This Retracts Climate Resolution Against Exxon Mobil

In a surprising twist, activist shareholder group Follow This has withdrawn its climate resolution against Exxon Mobil. The decision came after Exxon Mobil contested the resolution in a Texas court, marking a notable development in the sphere of corporate climate responsibility.

UN Climate Chief Calls for $2.4 Trillion Investment

The UN climate chief has emphasized the need for a substantial investment of at least $2.4 trillion to achieve global climate goals. The call to action reflects the international community's commitment to combating climate change and its effects.

Boeing's Latest Crisis and the Second-hand Airplane Market

Finally, in the aviation sector, the second-hand airplane market is experiencing a surge due to a persistent post-pandemic shortage. However, concerns are growing over how Boeing's latest crisis might exacerbate the situation, adding another layer of complexity to the aviation industry's recovery.