Health Professionals Lead Die-In Protest in Plymouth Against Fossil Fuel Investments

Healthcare professionals from the South West, including doctors, nurses, physiotherapists, and psychologists, staged a gripping die-in protest in Plymouth city centre. Their call to arms? An end to investments in fossil fuels. The demonstration was a vivid tableau, designed to underscore the detrimental effects of the ongoing climate emergency on public health.

Protest: A Tableau of Climate Emergency's Impact

The demonstrators, some of whom were allied with the climate activism group Extinction Rebellion, enacted scenes depicting their care for shrouded 'dead' and laying flowers. The performance was a chilling simulation of a scene of mass casualties due to climate-related impacts. The event's proceedings also included a mock inquest that spotlighted how climate change aggravates health issues.

Approximately 60 participants engaged in this dramatic form of activism. Their actions were a response to a recent report published in a leading medical journal that laid bare the severe health impacts of climate change globally. Alice Clevely, a physiotherapist based in Bristol, took the opportunity to stress the responsibility of healthcare professionals. They must enlighten the public about the dangers of climate change to health at both individual and population levels, she asserted.