Harmonious Coexistence: Championing Wetland Conservation on the Qinghai-Xizang Plateau

In the high-altitude winds at around 4,000 meters on the Qinghai-Xizang Plateau, 33-year-old wetland ranger, Cering Domzhub, is a frontline guardian of nature. His watchtower is the Zekog Zechu National Wetland Park in Qinghai Province, northwest China, a vital habitat for six species of class-A national protected animals, including black-necked cranes. This park serves as a critical stopover and refueling station during their summer migrations.

Investing in Nature

The local authorities have shown a strong commitment to the park's protection, investing a substantial 31.7 million yuan in the restoration of vegetation and maintenance of patrol roads. This investment is part of a broader strategy to develop a comprehensive wetland protection system, with national parks at its core. The Zekog Zechu park is located in the Sanjiangyuan area, a region of paramount importance for water conservation and the source of three major rivers: the Yangtze, Yellow, and Lancang.

Sanjiangyuan’s Ecological Revival

Qinghai Province's efforts to protect the Sanjiangyuan wetlands have been fruitful, resulting in improved ecological health. In 2023, the provincial forestry and grassland bureau allocated 72.47 million yuan to 19 wetland protection and restoration projects. This is a testament to the province's dedication to maintaining and enhancing the health of these vital ecosystems.

Qinghai Lake: A Testament to Restoration

Qinghai Lake, the largest inland saltwater lake in China, stands as a shining example of successful conservation efforts. The lake has witnessed remarkable ecological improvements, including increased water area and vegetation coverage. Today it is a thriving ecosystem for 288 species of birds and over 600,000 resident waterbirds. The plateau's ecosystem, characterized by a "grass - river - lake - fish - bird" chain, is nearing a balanced state. The province is committed to enhancing wetland ecosystem diversity, stability, and sustainability, aiming for a harmonious coexistence between humans and nature.