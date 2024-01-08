en English
Agriculture

Guyana to Revamp NAREI Tissue Culture Lab in a Bid to Modernize Agriculture

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 8, 2024 at 12:20 am EST | Updated: Jan 8, 2024 at 12:25 am EST
The Ministry of Agriculture of Guyana has initiated an ambitious project to rehabilitate the National Agriculture Research and Extension Institute (NAREI) Tissue Culture Laboratory. The project has been funded by a substantial loan of US$15 million from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB). This initiative is a part of the larger Sustainable Agricultural Development Project (SADP), which envisions modernizing the country’s agriculture sector, elevating productivity levels, and championing sustainability and climate resilience.

Revamping the NAREI Tissue Culture Lab

The core objective of revamping the tissue culture lab is to enable the rapid multiplication of disease-free and genetically identical plants, a move that is expected to propel Guyana’s agricultural production to meet stringent international standards for export. The Invitation for Bids (IFB) has been issued, and the bidding process will strictly adhere to National Competitive Bidding (NCB) procedures, in line with IDB procurement policies.

Timeline and Procedures

Interested bidders can start procuring the necessary documents from January 8, 2024. A site visit and pre-proposal conference have been scheduled for January 11, 2024. To ensure a fair and transparent process, all bids should be submitted no later than January 30, 2024.

Extension of SADP and its Goals

The SADP, initially targeted to span 66 months with an estimated expenditure of US$15 million, has been extended by 24 months, shifting the project completion date to August 31, 2024. The overarching aim of the SADP is to increase agricultural productivity, protect forests and ecosystems, and enhance the livelihoods of small and medium-sized farmers, thereby contributing to sustainable development on all fronts.

0
Agriculture Climate & Environment Guyana
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

Comments

