Guyana to Revamp NAREI Tissue Culture Lab in a Bid to Modernize Agriculture

The Ministry of Agriculture of Guyana has initiated an ambitious project to rehabilitate the National Agriculture Research and Extension Institute (NAREI) Tissue Culture Laboratory. The project has been funded by a substantial loan of US$15 million from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB). This initiative is a part of the larger Sustainable Agricultural Development Project (SADP), which envisions modernizing the country’s agriculture sector, elevating productivity levels, and championing sustainability and climate resilience.

Revamping the NAREI Tissue Culture Lab

The core objective of revamping the tissue culture lab is to enable the rapid multiplication of disease-free and genetically identical plants, a move that is expected to propel Guyana’s agricultural production to meet stringent international standards for export. The Invitation for Bids (IFB) has been issued, and the bidding process will strictly adhere to National Competitive Bidding (NCB) procedures, in line with IDB procurement policies.

(Read Also: President Dr. Irfaan Ali Launches Youth Skills Development Program in Guyana)

Timeline and Procedures

Interested bidders can start procuring the necessary documents from January 8, 2024. A site visit and pre-proposal conference have been scheduled for January 11, 2024. To ensure a fair and transparent process, all bids should be submitted no later than January 30, 2024.

(Read Also: Linden to Mabura Hill Road Construction in Guyana: Progress Update)

Extension of SADP and its Goals

The SADP, initially targeted to span 66 months with an estimated expenditure of US$15 million, has been extended by 24 months, shifting the project completion date to August 31, 2024. The overarching aim of the SADP is to increase agricultural productivity, protect forests and ecosystems, and enhance the livelihoods of small and medium-sized farmers, thereby contributing to sustainable development on all fronts.

Read More