Climate & Environment

Groundbreaking Study Challenges Prevailing Climate Change Theories

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 8:51 am EST
In an era of intensifying climate change discourse, a ground-breaking paper by William van Wijngaarden and William Happer, discussed by the Science and Environmental Policy Project (SEPP) President Ken Haapala, challenges long-standing theories. The paper, which uses the high-resolution transmission molecular absorption database (HITRAN), has been hailed by TWTW as the most significant new work in climate science in 2023.

Examining the Role of Water Vapor

The paper delves into the role of water vapor in convection, the decrease in water vapor with altitude, and the concept of saturation in the atmosphere. These factors have been largely overlooked in the discourse on greenhouse gases and climate change. The researchers argue that water vapor is the most important greenhouse gas in the troposphere due to its buoyancy and role in transferring heat through convection.

Challenging Prevailing Climate Change Theories

The cornerstone of climate change theories since the 1979 Charney Report has been the speculation that a small increase in carbon dioxide (CO2) levels will cause a significant warming effect due to a consequent rise in water vapor levels. However, this paper challenges that claim. It posits that at higher altitudes, the importance of water vapor declines, and the warming effect of other greenhouse gases like CO2, nitrous oxide (N2O), and methane (CH4) is significantly reduced.

Understanding Saturation

One of the key insights from the paper is the concept of saturation. It suggests that if a frequency is already saturated by water vapor, adding more greenhouse gases does not block additional infrared radiation in that frequency range. This insight could reshape our understanding of greenhouse gases’ role in Earth’s temperature regulation, marking a significant shift in the dynamics of climate change dialogue.

For decades, the focus on tackling climate change has revolved around reducing emissions of CO2, N2O, and CH4. This paper, however, emphasizes the need to consider the role of water vapor and the concept of saturation in our climate models and policy strategies. The implications of this work could be far-reaching, influencing future climate change research, policy formulation, and our overall understanding of Earth’s climate dynamics.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

