Climate & Environment

Groton, Connecticut Steps up to Combat Climate Change-induced Flooding

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 8, 2024 at 8:41 pm EST
Groton, Connecticut Steps up to Combat Climate Change-induced Flooding

In the face of escalating climate change effects, the town of Groton, Connecticut, has unveiled plans to boost the resilience and sustainability of downtown Mystic, a region increasingly susceptible to flooding. The town’s sustainability and resilience manager, Megan Granato, is leading the initiative, which includes a variety of high and low priority measures to counter the challenges posed by coastal flooding, rising sea levels, heavy rainfall, and extreme heat.

Infrastructure Improvements and Green Solutions

The proposed solutions encompass both infrastructure development and environmental approaches. The plan includes the installation of backflow preventers on stormwater systems to mitigate the flooding risk. Additionally, green infrastructure such as rain gardens and bioswales are being considered. These natural solutions are designed to capture, treat, and infiltrate stormwater where it falls, reducing runoff and improving water quality.

Financial Considerations and Business Preparedness

While smaller, high-priority changes are anticipated to be implemented quickly, more substantial measures like raising low-level roads will require a significant investment. These major changes will need to undergo the town budget process. In the interim, Granato is actively seeking grants to fund these high-priority projects. Concurrently, business owners, forewarned about potential heavy rains, are making preparations for possible flooding. The Greater Mystic Chamber of Commerce, led by President Bruce Flax, has expressed appreciation for Groton’s proactive stance in engaging with businesses to prepare for the impacts of climate change.

Next Steps and Long-term Measures

Looking ahead, the town also plans to create a stockpile of materials for post-disaster response and implement best practices for homeowners. The feasibility of establishing a stormwater authority is also under consideration. These measures aim to support communities in times of extreme weather conditions and enhance their resilience to climate change. The town council is set to review these major changes in the coming months, marking a significant step towards securing Groton’s future amidst a climate-altered landscape.

Climate & Environment
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Climate & Environment

