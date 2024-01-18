Grey Squirrels Threaten UK's Climate Change Efforts: House of Lords Raises Alarm

In a recent session of the House of Lords, the surging concerns revolving around the adverse effects of invasive grey squirrels on UK's climate change efforts have been brought to fore. Highlighting the issue, the rodents have been pinned as a significant menace to the indigenous broadleaf woodlands, including oak trees. Their damaging behavior of stripping bark from trees aged between 10 and 40 years, leaves the trees susceptible to diseases, often killing or causing severe damage to them, thus reducing both timber yield and quality. This, in turn, is discouraging landowners from planting native broadleaf trees, a critical element in the UK's net-zero climate strategy.

The Threat of Grey Squirrels

The Earl of Kinnoull, spearheading the UK Squirrel Accord, shed light on this rampant issue and the ongoing research into humane population control methods. Among the explored methods, oral contraceptives for grey squirrels have emerged as a promising approach. While the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) has partially funded this research, Lord Kinnoull has urged the government to ramp up resources dedicated to tackling the grey squirrel problem.

A Call to Biosecurity

The debate was initiated by Lord Trees, an independent crossbencher and a veterinarian, who emphasized the importance of biosecurity and its growing risks owing to climate change and globalization. He advocated for measures to curtail the risk of infectious diseases entering the UK, alongside maintaining trade. Responding to the concerns raised, environment minister Lord Douglas-Miller assured that the government prioritizes protecting the UK's biosecurity.

Increasing Concerns and Criticism

The Office for Environmental Protection (OEP) reported that invasive species like grey squirrels are burgeoning in number and inflicting increasing damage to local wildlife. The report also underscored concerns about the government's environmental improvement efforts and the pressing need for more effective conservation and restoration initiatives to reach the apex goal of thriving plants and wildlife. In addition, environmental and climate campaign groups have lambasted the government's environmental plans as too vague and weak.