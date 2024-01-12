Greta Thunberg’s Statue Returns To Winchester University Amid Controversy

On the grounds of the University of Winchester, a life-sized statue of renowned environmental activist Greta Thunberg has been reinstalled, reclaiming its place in the courtyard garden of the West Downs Centre. The sculpture, initially introduced in 2021, was temporarily removed for repairs to its base. Valued at £24,000, the statue’s unveiling had earlier stirred controversy among the student body and locals, with some labeling it as a ‘vanity project’ and questioning the university’s expenditure choices.

A Controversial Unveiling

The statue, christened ‘Make A Difference’, was first unveiled at the university’s main entrance in March 2021. However, it soon became a hotbed of protests and anti-social behavior, leading to its removal. Critics argued that the funds spent on the bronze sculpture could have been better utilized, reflecting their discontent over the university’s priorities and environmental commitments.

Statue Symbolizes An Inspirational Figure

Despite the criticism, the University of Winchester stands undeterred. It asserts that the statue represents an ‘inspirational’ figure and claims that it is the world’s first life-sized sculpture of Thunberg. The Swedish climate campaigner catapulted into international prominence after she initiated a ‘School Strike for Climate’ outside the Swedish parliament in 2018. Thunberg, currently 21 years old, has continued her activism unabated, even pleading not guilty to a public order offence after her arrest at a London protest in October.

Reinstallation for Public Viewing

The statue’s reinstallation aims to allow public viewing and appreciation. Now located in a more secluded spot on campus, the statue stands on a more stable plinth, designed to deter anti-social behavior. It accompanies other artworks on the university campus, silently echoing Thunberg’s relentless call for climate action.