en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Artists/Artwork

Greta Thunberg’s Statue Returns To Winchester University Amid Controversy

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:08 am EST
Greta Thunberg’s Statue Returns To Winchester University Amid Controversy

On the grounds of the University of Winchester, a life-sized statue of renowned environmental activist Greta Thunberg has been reinstalled, reclaiming its place in the courtyard garden of the West Downs Centre. The sculpture, initially introduced in 2021, was temporarily removed for repairs to its base. Valued at £24,000, the statue’s unveiling had earlier stirred controversy among the student body and locals, with some labeling it as a ‘vanity project’ and questioning the university’s expenditure choices.

A Controversial Unveiling

The statue, christened ‘Make A Difference’, was first unveiled at the university’s main entrance in March 2021. However, it soon became a hotbed of protests and anti-social behavior, leading to its removal. Critics argued that the funds spent on the bronze sculpture could have been better utilized, reflecting their discontent over the university’s priorities and environmental commitments.

Statue Symbolizes An Inspirational Figure

Despite the criticism, the University of Winchester stands undeterred. It asserts that the statue represents an ‘inspirational’ figure and claims that it is the world’s first life-sized sculpture of Thunberg. The Swedish climate campaigner catapulted into international prominence after she initiated a ‘School Strike for Climate’ outside the Swedish parliament in 2018. Thunberg, currently 21 years old, has continued her activism unabated, even pleading not guilty to a public order offence after her arrest at a London protest in October.

Reinstallation for Public Viewing

The statue’s reinstallation aims to allow public viewing and appreciation. Now located in a more secluded spot on campus, the statue stands on a more stable plinth, designed to deter anti-social behavior. It accompanies other artworks on the university campus, silently echoing Thunberg’s relentless call for climate action.

0
Artists/Artwork Climate & Environment Europe
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Artists/Artwork

See more
14 mins ago
Odisha's Artistic Heritage Spotlighted at Second International Craft Summit
In a significant move to bolster the global recognition of Odisha’s rich artistic heritage, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik virtually inaugurated the second International Craft Summit in Jajpur town. The initiative signals the state’s pursuit of inclusive development, with an emphasis on boosting local craftsmanship and transforming the region into a major tourist hub. Odisha: The
Odisha's Artistic Heritage Spotlighted at Second International Craft Summit
The Chairish Art Gallery and Bergdorf Goodman Present Second Annual Art Exhibition
2 hours ago
The Chairish Art Gallery and Bergdorf Goodman Present Second Annual Art Exhibition
Machine Gun Kelly Defends Controversial Razor Blade Guitar, Makes Generous Offer to Travis Kelce
2 hours ago
Machine Gun Kelly Defends Controversial Razor Blade Guitar, Makes Generous Offer to Travis Kelce
Mumbai to Host 'Hamari Virasat' Exhibition Celebrating 75 Years of Indian Constitution
26 mins ago
Mumbai to Host 'Hamari Virasat' Exhibition Celebrating 75 Years of Indian Constitution
Fire and Renewal: Jessie Homer French's Artistic Reemergence at 83
1 hour ago
Fire and Renewal: Jessie Homer French's Artistic Reemergence at 83
Jessie Homer French: A Vibrant Artistry Amidst Nature's Resilience
1 hour ago
Jessie Homer French: A Vibrant Artistry Amidst Nature's Resilience
Latest Headlines
World News
Probing Deeper: Financial Improprieties at Nigeria's Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs
53 seconds
Probing Deeper: Financial Improprieties at Nigeria's Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs
Dominic Solanke Clinches Premier League Player of the Month Accolade
2 mins
Dominic Solanke Clinches Premier League Player of the Month Accolade
UK Study Demonstrates Whole-Genome Sequencing Can Personalize Cancer Treatment
4 mins
UK Study Demonstrates Whole-Genome Sequencing Can Personalize Cancer Treatment
Miles Ocampo: Triumph Over Thyroid Cancer and Continued Success in Acting
4 mins
Miles Ocampo: Triumph Over Thyroid Cancer and Continued Success in Acting
President Tinubu Takes Decisive Action Against Corruption in Nigeria
5 mins
President Tinubu Takes Decisive Action Against Corruption in Nigeria
Louisville Cardinals Break Losing Streak, Set to Face NC State
5 mins
Louisville Cardinals Break Losing Streak, Set to Face NC State
Jesse Marsch Shines Light on Ralf Rangnick's Challenges at Manchester United
5 mins
Jesse Marsch Shines Light on Ralf Rangnick's Challenges at Manchester United
Slidell's Female Athletes Commit to Collegiate Sports Careers
5 mins
Slidell's Female Athletes Commit to Collegiate Sports Careers
A Newborn Named After an Antidepressant? Family and Online Debate Ensues
5 mins
A Newborn Named After an Antidepressant? Family and Online Debate Ensues
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
1 hour
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
2 hours
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
2 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
2 hours
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
3 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
4 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
5 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
19 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
20 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app