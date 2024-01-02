Global Warming Intensifies Typhoons, Poses Greater Threats: POSTECH Study

A recent study conducted by Professor Seung-Ki Min and Dr. Minkyu Lee from Pohang University of Science and Technology (POSTECH) has provided a quantitative analysis of the impact of global warming on typhoons affecting the Korean Peninsula. The research, published in the journal npj Climate and Atmospheric Science, utilized a high-resolution climate model to scrutinize changes in typhoon intensity and rainfall patterns.

Modeling Typhoons in a Warming Climate

The study focused on four potent typhoons that transpired between 2011 and 2020, modeling the storms under current climate conditions and hypothetical scenarios without human-induced warming. The investigation included the kinetic and potential energy budgets during the slow and rapid intensification periods of Typhoon Mujigae in 2015. The conversion between asymmetric and symmetric rotational kinetic energies was found to determine the slow and rapid intensification of the typhoon. Furthermore, the study found that the movement of Mujigae into an area of easterly winds accelerates the growth of symmetric rotational kinetic energy, leading from slow to rapid intensification.

Global Warming Intensifies Typhoons

According to the study, global warming has led to stronger and longer-lasting typhoons, which cause greater damage. The region affected by typhoon-induced heavy rainfall has expanded by 16% to 37% due to climate warming. This expansion is accompanied by the intensification of upward motion near the typhoon center and an increase in atmospheric water vapor resulting from ocean surface warming. One such example is Typhoon Hinnamnor, which is the first super typhoon to develop at a high latitude since the Korea Meteorological Administration began recording. The typhoon caused 36 fatalities, underscoring the dangers of intensified typhoons.

Implications for the Future

The findings of this research highlight the urgent need for improved understanding and forecasting of typhoons for effective damage mitigation and preparedness as global warming continues to escalate. The impact of warming is more pronounced at maximum typhoon intensity than the average intensity, leading to more frequent occurrences of powerful super typhoons over East Asia in the future. This understanding is crucial for accurate forecasting, which can aid in effective governmental decision-making and significantly reduce economic losses.