en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Asia

Global Warming Intensifies Typhoons, Poses Greater Threats: POSTECH Study

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:22 am EST
Global Warming Intensifies Typhoons, Poses Greater Threats: POSTECH Study

A recent study conducted by Professor Seung-Ki Min and Dr. Minkyu Lee from Pohang University of Science and Technology (POSTECH) has provided a quantitative analysis of the impact of global warming on typhoons affecting the Korean Peninsula. The research, published in the journal npj Climate and Atmospheric Science, utilized a high-resolution climate model to scrutinize changes in typhoon intensity and rainfall patterns.

Modeling Typhoons in a Warming Climate

The study focused on four potent typhoons that transpired between 2011 and 2020, modeling the storms under current climate conditions and hypothetical scenarios without human-induced warming. The investigation included the kinetic and potential energy budgets during the slow and rapid intensification periods of Typhoon Mujigae in 2015. The conversion between asymmetric and symmetric rotational kinetic energies was found to determine the slow and rapid intensification of the typhoon. Furthermore, the study found that the movement of Mujigae into an area of easterly winds accelerates the growth of symmetric rotational kinetic energy, leading from slow to rapid intensification.

Global Warming Intensifies Typhoons

According to the study, global warming has led to stronger and longer-lasting typhoons, which cause greater damage. The region affected by typhoon-induced heavy rainfall has expanded by 16% to 37% due to climate warming. This expansion is accompanied by the intensification of upward motion near the typhoon center and an increase in atmospheric water vapor resulting from ocean surface warming. One such example is Typhoon Hinnamnor, which is the first super typhoon to develop at a high latitude since the Korea Meteorological Administration began recording. The typhoon caused 36 fatalities, underscoring the dangers of intensified typhoons.

Implications for the Future

The findings of this research highlight the urgent need for improved understanding and forecasting of typhoons for effective damage mitigation and preparedness as global warming continues to escalate. The impact of warming is more pronounced at maximum typhoon intensity than the average intensity, leading to more frequent occurrences of powerful super typhoons over East Asia in the future. This understanding is crucial for accurate forecasting, which can aid in effective governmental decision-making and significantly reduce economic losses.

0
Asia Climate & Environment Science & Technology
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Tragedy at Tokyo's Haneda Airport: Plane Collision Results in Fiery Blaze

By María Alejandra Trujillo

M2MMA Charts New Course in Global Sports Entertainment with 2024 Expansion

By Salman Khan

Powerful Earthquake Shakes Central Japan: A First-Hand Account

By BNN Correspondents

Japan Earthquake: A Story of Destruction and Resilience Amidst a Thrilling BBL Cricket Match

By BNN Correspondents

Laos’ Huaphan Province Gears Up For Peach Blossom Festival and Visit ...
@Asia · 27 mins
Laos’ Huaphan Province Gears Up For Peach Blossom Festival and Visit ...
heart comment 0
Singapore’s Economy Witnesses Significant Growth in Q4 2023: Fastest Since Last Year

By BNN Correspondents

Singapore's Economy Witnesses Significant Growth in Q4 2023: Fastest Since Last Year
FAO and Japan’s MAFF Take a Bite out of Food Waste in Thailand

By BNN Correspondents

FAO and Japan's MAFF Take a Bite out of Food Waste in Thailand
Revitalizing Srinagar’s Heritage: The Restoration of HabbaKadal Bridge

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Revitalizing Srinagar's Heritage: The Restoration of HabbaKadal Bridge
PwC Forecasts Boom in Hong Kong IPOs for 2024

By Waqas Arain

PwC Forecasts Boom in Hong Kong IPOs for 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
Cody Garbrandt: A Tale of Resilience, Redemption, and Desire for the UFC Title
42 seconds
Cody Garbrandt: A Tale of Resilience, Redemption, and Desire for the UFC Title
Dallas Cowboys Eyeing Wisconsin's Braelon Allen for Potential Draft: A Deep Dive
1 min
Dallas Cowboys Eyeing Wisconsin's Braelon Allen for Potential Draft: A Deep Dive
Amazon Rolls Out Major Discounts on Breville Juicers to Boost Healthy Routines in 2024
1 min
Amazon Rolls Out Major Discounts on Breville Juicers to Boost Healthy Routines in 2024
Sharon Osbourne at 71: Reflecting on Life, Controversies, and Lessons Learned
1 min
Sharon Osbourne at 71: Reflecting on Life, Controversies, and Lessons Learned
dvLED Technology: The Game Changer in Esports
2 mins
dvLED Technology: The Game Changer in Esports
BDF Pharmaceuticals Launches BDENZA: A Significant Leap in Prostate Cancer Treatment
2 mins
BDF Pharmaceuticals Launches BDENZA: A Significant Leap in Prostate Cancer Treatment
WWE Superstar Sami Zayn Sustains Severe Head Injury: Concerns Over His Recovery Loom Large
2 mins
WWE Superstar Sami Zayn Sustains Severe Head Injury: Concerns Over His Recovery Loom Large
Digital Revolution in China's Healthcare: A Leap into the Future
2 mins
Digital Revolution in China's Healthcare: A Leap into the Future
Conservatives Challenge Blackburn Council's Parking Fee Hike
2 mins
Conservatives Challenge Blackburn Council's Parking Fee Hike
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
2 hours
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
2 hours
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
4 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
6 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
8 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
8 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
9 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
9 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
9 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app