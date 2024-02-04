Global Warming Impacts Forests' Carbon Uptake: Study

In a revelation that underscores the far-reaching impacts of global warming, a new study from the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay suggests that the carbon uptake potential of forests could be more susceptible to temperature increases than previously believed. Published in Nature in December 2023, the research found that despite a 6.75% increase in India's forest canopy cover between 2001 and 2019, the forests' carbon uptake reduced by about 6%, potentially due to global warming effects.

Global Warming and Carbon Uptake

Trees, through the process of photosynthesis, act as natural carbon sinks, absorbing carbon dioxide—a key greenhouse gas—from the atmosphere. However, global warming can disrupt this cycle by simultaneously enhancing carbon fertilization and diminishing the photosynthesis rate due to elevated temperatures. As the study's findings suggest, the areas that experienced the most warming—such as the Western Ghats, northeast India, and the East Coast Peninsula—also witnessed the most significant declines in carbon uptake.

Impacts on Climate Mitigation Efforts

This research carries profound implications for India's climate mitigation efforts. The country has pledged to create a carbon sink capable of sequestering an additional 2.5-3 billion tonnes of carbon through forest and tree cover by 2030, as part of its commitment to achieve net zero emissions by 2070. Given the study's findings, the reliability of forests as climate mitigation tools is now under scrutiny.

The Way Forward

These findings emphasize the need for robust greenhouse gas monitoring networks in India. Experts suggest that in addition to afforestation efforts, reducing greenhouse gas emissions from fossil fuels and other sources is crucial. Minimizing deforestation and degradation also becomes essential to maintain vegetation as a carbon sink. The intricate interplay between heat, moisture, and carbon dioxide in forests, driven by multiple feedback loops, further underlines the need for comprehensive strategies to combat climate change.