Global Temperatures Break Records: Earth Surpasses Critical 1.5C Climate Threshold

As we look back on December 2023, it becomes evident that we’ve reached a critical milestone in our planet’s history. Last December marked the seventh consecutive month of record-breaking global temperatures, an unsettling trend attributed to a combination of a moderately strong El Nino event and a significant reduction in Earth’s albedo, the measure of how much sunlight our planet’s surface reflects back into space.

Breaking Records and Climate Thresholds

The El Nino, a periodic climatic event characterized by warming of the ocean surface in the central and east-central equatorial Pacific, is expected to dissipate in the coming months. However, the unsettling energy imbalance of our planet suggests that the trend of record monthly temperatures will likely extend to a total of 12 or even 13 months. This persistent warming trend implies that by May, the 12-month running-mean global temperature, when compared to the pre-industrial baseline of 1880-1920, is projected to reach a level of +1.6 to +1.7 degrees Celsius.

The Impact of La Nina and the 1.5 Degrees Celsius Threshold

Even during the subsequent La Nina, a phase of the El Nino-Southern Oscillation characterized by cooler ocean temperatures, the global temperature is not expected to fall below +1.4 “+/-” 0.1 degrees Celsius. This ongoing situation indicates that the 1.5 degrees Celsius threshold, which has been set as a critical ceiling to prevent the most severe impacts of climate change, has effectively been surpassed for all practical purposes.

Scientific Evidence and Future Implications

The referenced data includes surface temperature analysis from the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) reanalysis version 5 (ERA5) and measurements of global absorbed solar radiation based on the first 120 months of the Clouds and the Earth’s Radiant Energy System (CERES) data. These scientific findings underline the urgency of addressing the escalating climate crisis and the need for concerted global efforts to mitigate its devastating impacts.