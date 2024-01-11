en English
Climate & Environment

Global Renewable Energy Capacity Surged by 50% in 2023, IEA Reports

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:14 am EST
Global Renewable Energy Capacity Surged by 50% in 2023, IEA Reports

In a remarkable stride towards sustainable energy, 2023 marked the fastest pace of growth in global renewable energy capacity in two decades. The International Energy Agency (IEA) reported a staggering 50% increase, bringing the total capacity to nearly 510 gigawatts. The expansion was predominantly fueled by solar photovoltaic (PV) installations, contributing three-quarters of the global additions.

Unprecedented Growth in Renewable Energy

The world witnessed an unprecedented growth in renewable energy in 2023, surging by 50%. This growth presents a tangible opportunity for the world to meet the COP28 climate target of tripling renewable energy capacity by 2030. Solar power was at the forefront of this surge, accounting for a striking 75% of the new capacity installed, with record rates of growth witnessed in Europe, the United States, and Brazil.

IEA’s Forecast for the Future

The IEA forecasts that renewable energy sources will account for more than 42% of global electricity generation by 2028. The largest growth was observed in China, with wind power additions rising 65% year-on-year. The agency also predicts a potential increase of renewable capacity by two-and-a-half times by 2030.

Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Despite the impressive growth, several challenges persist. Accessing finance and creating regulatory frameworks in emerging and developing economies to meet the tripling goal remain significant hurdles. The IEA report emphasizes the need for rapid scaling up of financing and deployment of renewables in these economies. It also highlights the opportunity for a 21% higher growth than the main forecast, driven by more rapid policy implementation.

author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

