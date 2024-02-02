Global News Roundup: Greta Thunberg Cleared, OceanaGold's IPO, Yelp's Legal Battle & More

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg was exonerated of a public order offense tied to a protest at an oil and gas conference in London. The judge ruled that the prosecution evidence was insufficient, leading to the acquittal of all five defendants, including Thunberg. This ruling follows a series of arrests involving Thunberg during climate protests across Europe over the past year.

OceanaGold Corp Leaps into the Philippine Market

In business news, OceanaGold Corp, a Toronto-listed company, has launched an initial public offering (IPO) in the Philippines for its subsidiary operating a gold mine. The firm intends to raise up to 7.9 billion Philippine pesos (approximately $141.30 million).

Yelp Faces Legal Heat

Elsewhere, a California federal judge dismissed Yelp's request for protection against a Texas lawsuit alleging that Yelp posted misleading notices about crisis pregnancy centers on its review site.

Rubrik Inc. Eyes Public Market Amidst Investigation

In the tech sector, Rubrik Inc., a cybersecurity startup backed by Microsoft and valued at $4 billion in 2021, is planning to go public in New York. This move comes amidst a U.S. fraud investigation into a former employee.

Southern California Prepares for Severe Storm

In environmental news, Southern California is preparing for a powerful atmospheric river storm, forecasted to bring potentially life-threatening floods and landslides. This is as the state is still recovering from a previous storm.

Exxon Mobil Continues Lawsuit Against Activist Investors

On the legal front, Exxon Mobil is set to continue its lawsuit against two activist investors over a rescinded climate change shareholder proposal. This lawsuit has sparked a debate about the legitimacy of such discussions between a company and its shareholders.

Controversy Over Farm Conservation Funds

In political discourse, a group of Congress members has shown opposition to using farm conservation funds from President Joe Biden's climate law for projects that capture methane from livestock manure for energy production, citing environmental concerns.

FERC Approves Expansion Plan

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has approved a plan to expand the day-ahead market by New England's grid operator. This expansion could enhance the region's power system flexibility.

DOE Selects Delek US Holdings for Carbon Capture Project

In energy news, Delek US Holdings announced that the U.S. Department of Energy has chosen its Big Spring refinery for a carbon capture pilot project. This project is set to receive up to $95 million in federal funding for development.

Italy Leads EU Naval Mission in the Red Sea

Lastly, Italy will lead a European Union naval mission in the Red Sea to protect ships from attacks by Yemen's Houthi militia, as confirmed by Defence Minister Guido Crosetto.