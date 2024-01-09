en English
Climate & Environment

Global Accountability Crisis: Unchecked Environmental Crimes Fueling Climate Change

By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 8, 2024 at 8:00 pm EST
Global Accountability Crisis: Unchecked Environmental Crimes Fueling Climate Change

In a world grappling with climate change, unchecked environmental crimes continue to exacerbate the situation, calling for an urgent need for global accountability. The plastic menace and carbon emissions serve as two glaring examples of these infractions, each contributing significantly to the world’s environmental crisis.

Plastic Menace: A Global Accountability Crisis

Millions of tonnes of plastic waste are improperly managed and disposed of, wreaking havoc on marine life and livestock. In 2019, Canadians alone discarded 4.4 million tonnes of plastic, with a mere nine percent recycled. Despite the Government of Canada’s initiation of the Federal Plastics Registry to monitor and track plastic throughout its lifecycle, the problem persists, underlining the urgent need for stronger laws to hold the perpetrators accountable.

The Carbon Conundrum

Equally distressing is the unchecked extraction and use of fossil fuels by multinational corporations, leading to a surge in carbon emissions. These emissions blatantly disregard the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change’s Paris Agreement, which aims to limit the global temperature rise. The underreporting of fuel use in military activities and the lack of widespread use of carbon calculators to measure carbon footprints further add to the dilemma.

Greenwashing and Carbon Credits: A Fraudulent Solution

Complicating matters is the misleading use of ‘green’ language by polluters, normalizing their destructive actions. Carbon credits, markets, and trading have also been criticized as a fraudulent solution, enabling affluent nations to continue polluting while exploiting land in developing countries. The existing gap in carbon emissions reduction efforts between developed and developing countries aggravates the situation, trapping the latter in energy poverty.

Deforestation and the Ignored Voices

Deforestation for timber, furniture, and other purposes is leading to carbon release and loss of crucial forests, while the sustainable development goals are not effectively integrated into national frameworks. Furthermore, vulnerable communities such as women, youth, and children, who are disproportionately affected by climate change, are often exploited to secure climate funding without receiving actual protection.

As the world continues to grapple with these environmental crimes, the need for stringent measures and global accountability becomes increasingly crucial. The future of our planet rests on our ability to hold those responsible for these crimes accountable, ensuring a safer and more sustainable world for future generations.

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

