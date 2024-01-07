Glasgow Gears Up for Major Expansion of Cycle Path Network in 2024

As the dawn of 2024 unfolds, the city of Glasgow is poised to make a significant stride in its active travel infrastructure. The city’s transport convenor, Councillor Angus Millar, recently announced an ambitious plan to expand the city’s cycle path network. The initiative is set to mark a new era in the city’s transport landscape, with the focus squarely on promoting cycling as a safe and eco-friendly alternative to traditional means of transport.

Key Developments in Active Travel Routes

Among the highlights of this year’s development plan are the completion of the South City Way between Victoria Bridge and Trongate and the initiation of the Battlefield active travel routes. The South City Way has been a resounding success since its inception, and its completion is seen as a considerable boost to the city’s active travel options. The Battlefield routes, meanwhile, promise to provide cyclists with more options and safer travel routes across the city.

Expansion and Improvement of Existing Routes

But the enhancements are not limited to new developments alone. The plan also includes improvements to the existing cycle paths in Byres Road, Clyde Street, and Broomielaw. The North East Active Travel Routes project and the next phase of Connecting Woodside are also set to commence, further expanding the city’s cycle path network.

Connecting Govan and Partick: A New Bridge

A significant addition to the network will be a new pedestrian and cycle bridge, set to connect Govan and Partick. Expected to be completed by spring, this bridge stands to greatly enhance the active travel options between these two areas, facilitating easier and safer commutes for cyclists and pedestrians alike.

The initiative also includes detailed designs for additional projects that will add a whopping 77 km of safer, segregated cycle paths across the city. Funding for these projects is currently being sought from the national active travel support fund.

These strategic efforts to strengthen Glasgow’s cycling infrastructure represent a determined bid to reduce transport-related carbon emissions and tackle the climate emergency head-on. It’s a clear manifestation of Glasgow’s commitment to fostering a greener, more sustainable city, one cycle path at a time.