Climate & Environment

Glaciers’ Grounding Zones More Dynamic Than Previously Believed, Accelerating Melting

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:05 am EST
Glaciers’ Grounding Zones More Dynamic Than Previously Believed, Accelerating Melting

A groundbreaking study has unveiled that the grounding zones of glaciers, the areas where the icy giants transition from land to sea, are significantly more dynamic than previously assumed. This revelation, led by researcher R. Gadi and his team, has shown that these zones can shift by kilometers due to tidal movements, a staggering ten times more than earlier estimates.

Unprecedented Shift in Grounding Zones

The team’s research indicates that these substantial shifts allow seawater to enter the space beneath the glaciers, leading to an amplified bottom-up melting process. This finding contradicts the prevailing belief, which attributed increased glacial melting largely to warming ocean temperatures.

Unraveling the Mystery with Satellite Data

Utilizing satellite data, the scientists closely observed the movements of Greenland’s Petermann Glacier. They employed the MIT General Circulation Model (MITgcm) to assess the impact of these movements on the glacier’s melting rate, providing unprecedented insights into the mechanics of glacier melt.

Alarming Increase in Melt Rates

The researchers found that between 2000 to 2020, the glacier thinned by approximately 140 meters. This dramatic thinning was accompanied by an expansion of the grounding zone, which led to an increase in the average melt rate from about 3 meters per year in the 1990s to an alarming 10 meters per year in the 2020s.

The research, published in the respected journal Geophysical Research Letters, concludes that the increased seawater intrusion into the grounding zones plays a far more significant role in accelerating glacier melt than previously acknowledged. This study, peer-reviewed and published by the esteemed American Geophysical Union, has set a new standard in our understanding of glacial dynamics and their implications for global climate patterns.

0
Climate & Environment Science & Technology
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

