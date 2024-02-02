Ghana's New Emissions Levy Act: A Solution or a New Problem?

Benjamin Boakye, the Executive Director of the Africa Centre for Energy Policy (ACEP), has raised a vocal critique against the Ghanaian government's new Emissions Levy Act, 2023 (Act 1112). The Act imposes a levy on carbon dioxide equivalent emissions from internal combustion engine vehicles. Boakye's argument centers on the belief that this new vehicle tax will not effectively reduce carbon emissions, as it will not deter people from driving.

Unraveling the Emission Levy

According to Boakye, the tax will only lead to people finding ways to avoid paying it, potentially resulting in a loss of revenue for the government. He also contends that the levy is merely another way for the government to increase taxation on Ghanaians without addressing the root cause of carbon emissions. Boakye emphasizes that drivers are already taxed on fuel and that adding another tax on vehicles is insensitive to the needs of Ghanaians who rely on driving for transportation.

Government's Stand on Emission Levy

The Ghana Revenue Authority has stated that the implementation of the levy, starting February 1, 2024, is part of the government's efforts to tackle greenhouse gas emissions. However, the levying approach has sparked backlash from several quarters. Deputy National Director of A Rocha Ghana, Daryl Bosu, also criticized the new Emission Levy tax, stating that it is unjust and a fraud against Ghanaians. He argued that Ghana has the least emission levels and should not be responsible for the levy.

Alternative Solutions and the Way Forward

Bosu suggested that the 'cap and tray' scheme would be a better approach to address emissions. The Emission levy, passed by the Parliament, will take effect from February 1, 2024, aiming to promote the adoption of eco-friendly technology and green energy. The Ghana Revenue Authority has mandated that individuals obligated to pay the Emissions Levy must complete the registration process and make the levy payments exclusively through the ghana.gov platform. Despite these efforts, the dialogue surrounding the emission levy continues, with critics questioning the effectiveness and fairness of the new legislation.