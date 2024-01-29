General Santos City Forms Task Force to Combat El Niño Impact on Agriculture

In response to the imminent threat of the El Niño phenomenon, the local government of General Santos City (GenSan), Philippines, has constituted an El Niño Task Force. This proactive measure seeks to mitigate the potential impact of the climate event on the city's agriculture and economy. Acting Division Chief Engineer Dave Ariel B. Ayop of the City Agriculturist's Office (CAO) is at the helm of this initiative.

Comprehensive Education and Information Campaign

To ensure the local populace is well-informed, the CAO is steering a broad information and education campaign. This includes the distribution of leaflets, conducting public awareness drives, and the allocation of technicians to barangays to provide monitoring and support. These efforts are aimed at equipping the local community with the necessary knowledge and tools to face the El Niño phenomenon.

Past Impact and Future Predictions

General Santos City has previously experienced the adverse effects of El Niño. In 2015 and 2016, the city incurred significant agricultural losses amounting to P25.7 million and P15.8 million respectively. The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) has forecasted a strong El Niño to persist until May 2024, having peaked in December 2023. However, recent rainfall has been a boon for the farmers, with no reported crop damage thus far.

Proactive Measures and Alternative Options

The CAO, anticipating potential adverse conditions, has prepared alternative crop options. They stand ready to advise farmers on the best course of action should the situation deteriorate. Farmer Pepito Dagsan from Barangay Buayan emphasized the availability of deep wells and irrigation provided by the National Irrigation Administration (NIA). These facilities will help combat reduced soil moisture, enabling the cultivation of heat-resistant crops like mung beans and string beans post the rice harvest.