Fulbright Alumni Converge in Islamabad for Climate Change Solutions

The 17th Annual Fulbright Alumni Conference recently convened in Islamabad, hosting a congregation of some 250 Fulbright alumni, most of whom are Masters or PhD degree holders from the United States. The conference, held from January 12-14, was centered around the pressing issue of climate change, exploring potential solutions and strategies to combat this global crisis.

Fulbright Alumni Conference: A Focus on Climate Change

The event, generously funded by the U.S. Mission to Pakistan and organized in collaboration with the Pakistan-US Alumni Network (PUAN), fostered a platform for the Fulbright alumni to discuss the challenges posed by climate change and share insights into possible actions to reduce its impact. The conference included panel discussions on key topics such as ecology, agriculture, climate action, and technology, shedding light on the significant role Fulbright alumni play in diverse sectors of Pakistan's development.

International Exchange Programs: A Crucial Role in Global Challenges

U.S. Ambassador to Pakistan, Donald Blome, was present at the conference, emphasizing the importance of international exchange programs like Fulbright in addressing global challenges such as climate change. The Fulbright Program in Pakistan, funded by the U.S. government, boasts the world's largest Fulbright foreign student program. Since its inception, the program has seen participation from over 8,800 Pakistanis and 945 Americans, contributing to the mutual understanding between the people of the two nations through these exchange programs.

Keynote Speaker: Dr. Amjad Saqib

The keynote speaker of the event was Dr. Amjad Saqib, a Senior Humphrey Fellow, founder of the Akhuwat Foundation, and a recipient of the Ramon Magsaysay Award. The attendees of the conference, in addition to discussing various strategies and sharing research on smart solutions to the climate crisis, also delved into the role of education, green business, and urban planning in climate action. The conference concluded on a high note with a tour of Rawal Dam.

Rita Akhtar, Executive Director of USEFP, highlighted the significant impact of the Fulbright Program in Pakistan, stating how the program's alumni have been instrumental in contributing to various socio-economic sectors and leading progressive change in the country.