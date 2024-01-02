en English
Climate & Environment

Fresno Overhauls Solid Waste Recycling Guidelines in Line with California’s Climate Targets

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:36 pm EST
Fresno Overhauls Solid Waste Recycling Guidelines in Line with California’s Climate Targets

The City of Fresno is spearheading a significant transformation of its solid waste recycling guidelines in a bid to fall in line with California’s ambitious climate targets, as enforced by SB 1383. This state law, brought into effect in 2016, is aimed at reducing climate pollutants, chiefly methane emissions from landfills, by redirecting organic waste such as food scraps, paper, and cardboard into recycling programs. Methane, deemed a ‘climate super pollutant,’ along with these organics, account for about half of the content in California’s landfills.

Fresno’s Comprehensive Approach

Fresno is adopting a comprehensive outreach strategy involving direct mail, social media, and television to enlighten residents about the new recycling protocols. The changes will impact how residents use their disposal bins, with the green bin now accepting items like pizza boxes, chicken bones, and ice cream containers with metal edges.

Strategies to Prevent Organic Waste in Landfills

The city’s efforts pivot around the goal of preventing organic matter from ending up in landfills. Strategies include freezing organic waste until pickup day or using sealed countertop storage containers, which the city may provide. To combat odors from decomposing waste, officials recommend a vinegar and water spray for the green bin.

Meeting SB 1383’s Targets and Timelines

The educational campaign represents the commencement of Fresno’s commitment to meet the targets and timelines set by SB 1383 for reducing greenhouse gases resulting from landfill waste. These efforts reflect a broader shift across California, with cities like Sacramento prioritizing an education-first approach to encourage compliance with the law, which will begin enforcement on January 1, 2024.

This compliance involves new organics recycling mandates, packaging laws, and changes to bottle bills that add new containers and increase deposit values. Jurisdictions like California, Connecticut, Washington, and Rhode Island are enforcing these new laws, with California’s SB 1383 requiring cities like Los Angeles to implement an organics recycling ordinance, with assistance from CalRecycle.

Climate & Environment United States
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

