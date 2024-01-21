French Agriculture Minister Addresses Farmers' Despair and Plans for Change

French Minister of Agriculture, Marc Fesneau, has taken steps to address the discontent and frustration brewing within the farming community of Occitanie. The farmer's movement in the region, which resorted to blocking the A64 highway as a form of protest, found their concerns acknowledged by the Minister.

Addressing the Farmers' Concerns

Fesneau recognized the despair felt by the farmers, their sense of being downgraded, and the confusion of contradictory regulations enforced at European and national levels. He also noted the challenges brought on by global warming, such as the impact on crops, water scarcity, crises in viticulture, and the repercussions of the epizootic hemorrhagic disease (EHD).

Immediate Measures and Long-Term Solutions

While acknowledging that some issues can be resolved promptly, Fesneau admitted that others, like altering European agricultural policies, might require more time. He discussed the deferral of a bill regarding new farmer installations, which is set to introduce a simplification section before parliamentary deliberations in 2024. As immediate measures to tackle the challenges, Fesneau proposed an aid system for veterinary costs and losses due to EHD, dedicated funds for agricultural hydraulics, and exemptions from charges and cash flow solutions for viticulture.

The European Green Deal and Farmer's Frustration

Fesneau recognized the farmers' grievances with European regulations and standards. He underscored the French government's progress in protecting national interests at the European level, including the revision of the wolf's status. He also highlighted the need for more consistent regulations and the task of convincing farmers that the European Green Deal - a framework promoting ecological transition - aligns with their needs. He asserted that the Green Deal should not result in a decrease in production, despite existing doubts about its effectiveness.