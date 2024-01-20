Fossil Fuel Titans Accrue $346 Billion in Windfall Profits Over Two Years, Reveals ActionAid

In an eye-opening revelation, ActionAid has reported that 14 prominent fossil fuel companies amassed profits of $346.713 billion between June 2021 and June 2023. A hefty portion of these profits, amounting to $155.039 billion, is categorised as windfall profits, defined as profits exceeding the average of the past four years by over 20%.

A Year of Extraordinary Profits

In the year leading up to July 2023, these fossil fuel giants recorded net profits of $278 billion. This figure represents a jaw-dropping 278% increase compared to the average profits between mid-2017 and mid-2021. What's more, $192 billion of these profits were windfall, underscoring the magnitude of the financial surplus these companies enjoyed.

The report also highlighted that 22 leading financial corporations reaped $78 billion in windfall profits during the same period. This significant gain adds another layer to the complex interplay between the financial sector and the fossil fuel industry.

Call for Taxes on Windfall Profits

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres made a clarion call for taxes on windfall profits of fossil fuel companies at COP27 in 2022. The objective was to aid communities adversely affected by climate change. Despite this, only a handful of regions have implemented such taxes. This has resulted in a significant portion of profits remaining undertaxed, and climate funding falling short of requirements.

A comprehensive study jointly conducted by Oxfam and ActionAid in July 2023 revealed that 722 mega-corporations made a staggering $1 trillion a year in windfall profits over 2021 and 2022. The proposed solution was a 90% windfall tax, which could potentially raise $941 billion. This would significantly boost global investment in clean energy by one-third.