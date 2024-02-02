Football Clubs in Germany and England Lead Sustainability Charge Against Climate Change

Amateur football clubs in Germany and England are stepping up their game off the pitch in an effort to combat climate change. De Montfort University is spearheading research aimed at developing a framework to guide coaches, players, and their families towards environmentally positive actions. This initiative forms a part of the Net Zero Football Project, designed to help teams reduce their climate change impact.
Tackling Climate Change Head-On
Clubs such as Leicester Nirvana in the UK and Eintracht Peitz in Germany are implementing measures to reduce their carbon footprint and foster environmental consciousness. Their efforts were brought into the limelight during the recent 'Green Football Weekend', which showcased eight strategies for enhancing sustainability within football clubs.
Strategies for a Greener Game
These strategies encompass appointing a sustainability officer, bulk purchasing, reducing travel emissions, advocating plant-based diets, greening club premises, creatively communicating about climate change, publicly celebrating environmental achievements, and establishing clear environmental goals. The initiative strives to not only minimize environmental damage but also unite communities in a joint effort to address the climate crisis.
Green Football Weekend: A Step towards Sustainability
Oxford United is leading the way by hosting a 'Green Football Weekend' fixture dedicated to the fight against climate change. The club is urging supporters to responsibly dispose of plastic, pledge their support for environmental conservation efforts, and prepare vegetarian meals using recipes from the Green Football Weekend Veggie Cookbook. The event saw participation from a total of 80 UK professional football clubs actively supporting the cause.
The Green Football Weekend also promoted swapping traditional match-day snacks for vegan alternatives. Research from the University of Leeds suggests that making these minor dietary changes could result in significant emission reductions if maintained over the long term. As part of the event, football enthusiasts were encouraged to try a vegetarian option at football grounds, restaurants, and at home—contributing to the protection of the planet. The weekend included a free, online Green Football Weekend Veggie Cookbook, with over 70 football players, pundits, celebrity chefs, club nutritionists, and football-loving personalities sharing their favorite vegetarian recipes.