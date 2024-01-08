en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Climate & Environment

Fog Disrupts Flight Operations Across Pakistan; 12 Flights Cancelled Due to Dense Fog

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 8, 2024 at 12:32 am EST
Fog Disrupts Flight Operations Across Pakistan; 12 Flights Cancelled Due to Dense Fog

Flight operations across various regions in Pakistan were thrown into chaos on Monday due to dense fog, leading to widespread cancellations and delays. The foggy conditions resulted in the cancellation of a total of 12 flights in Islamabad, Punjab, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. This included Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight PK-161 from Dubai to Islamabad, as well as several private airline flights from Islamabad to Karachi.

Fog Disrupts Air Travel

Additionally, flights to Quetta from Islamabad and flights from Karachi to Sukkur and Multan were also canceled. The disruption has added to the woes of air travelers at the beginning of the new year, with a total of 250 flights canceled in the first seven days of 2024, and over 200 domestic and international flights delayed due to the adverse weather conditions.

Weather Warnings Issued

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has issued a forecast for a cold and dry spell for most parts of the country, with intense cold expected in hilly areas. A continuous spell of cold weather is anticipated in the upper districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, north-western districts of Balochistan, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan. The plains of Punjab, Islamabad, Upper Sindh, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are currently experiencing heavy fog and smog conditions, adding to the disruption of air travel.

Impacted Areas

Areas such as Charsadda, Mardan, Nowshera, Swabi, Peshawar, Lucky Marwat, Bannu, and Dera Ismail Khan (DIK) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are particularly affected by the possibility of heavy fog. The Provincial Disaster Management Authority has issued advisories for tourists and local administration in anticipation of the season’s first snowfall. Travelers are advised to stay updated with the latest weather forecasts and plan their journeys accordingly.

0
Climate & Environment Pakistan Transportation Weather
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Climate & Environment

See more
8 mins ago
Extreme Bioclimatic Conditions During Pregnancy Affect Newborn Birthweights, Study Finds
Extreme bioclimatic conditions during pregnancy, including heatwaves and cold spells, have been discovered to cause variations in newborn birthweights. The connection was established in an extensive study, which analyzed more than 385,000 pregnancies in Western Australia from 2000 to 2015. The study found that exposure to extreme temperatures during specific periods of pregnancy can lead
Extreme Bioclimatic Conditions During Pregnancy Affect Newborn Birthweights, Study Finds
Ukama Ustawi Initiative: A Beacon of Hope for Zimbabwean Farmers
2 hours ago
Ukama Ustawi Initiative: A Beacon of Hope for Zimbabwean Farmers
Cyanotoxins Threaten Chennai's Water Supply: Urgent Measures Needed
2 hours ago
Cyanotoxins Threaten Chennai's Water Supply: Urgent Measures Needed
Nigeria's Enugu State Amplifies Climate Change Efforts with Trust Fund and Green Projects
9 mins ago
Nigeria's Enugu State Amplifies Climate Change Efforts with Trust Fund and Green Projects
Guyana to Revamp NAREI Tissue Culture Lab in a Bid to Modernize Agriculture
12 mins ago
Guyana to Revamp NAREI Tissue Culture Lab in a Bid to Modernize Agriculture
Biden’s American Climate Corps Faces House Oversight Committee Scrutiny
20 mins ago
Biden’s American Climate Corps Faces House Oversight Committee Scrutiny
Latest Headlines
World News
Amit Shah's Hospital Visit: A Show of Solidarity from Political and Business Circles
1 min
Amit Shah's Hospital Visit: A Show of Solidarity from Political and Business Circles
Pro-Palestine Posters at Starbucks: Student Activists Detained
2 mins
Pro-Palestine Posters at Starbucks: Student Activists Detained
From Co-producer to Director: Sahadev Khelvadi's Journey with 'Kenda'
2 mins
From Co-producer to Director: Sahadev Khelvadi's Journey with 'Kenda'
EA and FIFA Part Ways: Unveiling 'EA Sports FC' as the Future of Football Gaming
3 mins
EA and FIFA Part Ways: Unveiling 'EA Sports FC' as the Future of Football Gaming
International and Canadian Leaders Address Israel-Hamas Conflict
3 mins
International and Canadian Leaders Address Israel-Hamas Conflict
Artur Beterbiev Defends Title: A New Chapter in Quebec's Boxing Golden Era
3 mins
Artur Beterbiev Defends Title: A New Chapter in Quebec's Boxing Golden Era
Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley's Cabinet Reshuffle Draws Opposition Criticism
3 mins
Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley's Cabinet Reshuffle Draws Opposition Criticism
Melitopol's Desperate Plea: Mayor Reports Humanitarian Crisis in Occupied Territories
4 mins
Melitopol's Desperate Plea: Mayor Reports Humanitarian Crisis in Occupied Territories
Last Chance for Kentuckians to Enroll in Kynect’s Subsidized Health Insurance
4 mins
Last Chance for Kentuckians to Enroll in Kynect’s Subsidized Health Insurance
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
12 mins
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
2 hours
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
3 hours
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
3 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
3 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
6 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
6 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
7 hours
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North
8 hours
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app