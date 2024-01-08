Fog Disrupts Flight Operations Across Pakistan; 12 Flights Cancelled Due to Dense Fog

Flight operations across various regions in Pakistan were thrown into chaos on Monday due to dense fog, leading to widespread cancellations and delays. The foggy conditions resulted in the cancellation of a total of 12 flights in Islamabad, Punjab, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. This included Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight PK-161 from Dubai to Islamabad, as well as several private airline flights from Islamabad to Karachi.

Fog Disrupts Air Travel

Additionally, flights to Quetta from Islamabad and flights from Karachi to Sukkur and Multan were also canceled. The disruption has added to the woes of air travelers at the beginning of the new year, with a total of 250 flights canceled in the first seven days of 2024, and over 200 domestic and international flights delayed due to the adverse weather conditions.

Weather Warnings Issued

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has issued a forecast for a cold and dry spell for most parts of the country, with intense cold expected in hilly areas. A continuous spell of cold weather is anticipated in the upper districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, north-western districts of Balochistan, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan. The plains of Punjab, Islamabad, Upper Sindh, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are currently experiencing heavy fog and smog conditions, adding to the disruption of air travel.

Impacted Areas

Areas such as Charsadda, Mardan, Nowshera, Swabi, Peshawar, Lucky Marwat, Bannu, and Dera Ismail Khan (DIK) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are particularly affected by the possibility of heavy fog. The Provincial Disaster Management Authority has issued advisories for tourists and local administration in anticipation of the season’s first snowfall. Travelers are advised to stay updated with the latest weather forecasts and plan their journeys accordingly.