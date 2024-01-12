en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Aviation

Fog Causes Major Disruption to Pakistan’s Air Travel

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:51 am EST
Fog Causes Major Disruption to Pakistan’s Air Travel

A thick blanket of persistent fog has cast a shadow over Pakistan’s air travel, leading to significant disruptions across the country’s airports. Over 11 days, aviation authorities have reported an astounding 355 flight cancellations, throwing the travel plans of thousands of passengers into disarray.

Flight Disruptions Pervade Pakistan

Amid the foggy conditions, 25 additional flights were recently canceled and five were diverted to alternative airports. Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), the country’s national carrier, has been notably affected. The airline has had to cancel or reroute flights from international destinations such as Jeddah, Sharjah, Dubai, and Abu Dhabi to cities like Multan and Peshawar. These flights have been redirected to Lahore and Islamabad, causing further congestion at these airports.

Domestic Travel Hit Hard

The fog hasn’t spared domestic travel either. Routes from Karachi to various cities within Pakistan have also faced a spate of cancellations. The disruption has left passengers stranded and frustrated, as the unpredictability of the weather conditions has made rescheduling a challenging task.

Private Airlines Also Impacted

Private airlines are feeling the pinch as well. Flights between Multan and international destinations like Dubai and Jeddah have been grounded. The knock-on effects of these cancellations are expected to ripple through the economy, affecting businesses that rely on timely air travel for their operations.

0
Aviation Climate & Environment Pakistan
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Aviation

See more
7 mins ago
Airbus to Ramp Up Hiring and Capacity as Demand Reaches Pre-Pandemic Levels
The aerospace industry in France, under the guidance of Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury, is bracing for a significant surge in workforce and production capacity. The move is a response to the rebound in demand for aerospace products and services, which has returned to pre-pandemic levels. Demand Outstrips Supply During a recent news conference, Faury, who
Airbus to Ramp Up Hiring and Capacity as Demand Reaches Pre-Pandemic Levels
Ryanair Flight Makes Emergency Landing After Passenger's Tragic Death
1 hour ago
Ryanair Flight Makes Emergency Landing After Passenger's Tragic Death
Jet Priority Booking Services Launches New Platform for Business Travelers
1 hour ago
Jet Priority Booking Services Launches New Platform for Business Travelers
Flight Attendant Reveals Secret Code for Troublesome Passengers
30 mins ago
Flight Attendant Reveals Secret Code for Troublesome Passengers
71st Annual EAA AirVenture Oshkosh Airshows: A Sky-High Extravaganza
1 hour ago
71st Annual EAA AirVenture Oshkosh Airshows: A Sky-High Extravaganza
Copa Holdings Reports Significant Growth in Air Traffic for December 2023
1 hour ago
Copa Holdings Reports Significant Growth in Air Traffic for December 2023
Latest Headlines
World News
Jordan Accuses Israel of War Crimes, Warns of Increasing Instability
55 seconds
Jordan Accuses Israel of War Crimes, Warns of Increasing Instability
Controversy Erupts as Achakzai Claims Dr. Mahrang Baloch's Social Media Accounts Operated from India
58 seconds
Controversy Erupts as Achakzai Claims Dr. Mahrang Baloch's Social Media Accounts Operated from India
Taiwan's Youth Poised to Influence Political Landscape as Third Party Gains Traction
59 seconds
Taiwan's Youth Poised to Influence Political Landscape as Third Party Gains Traction
Ghana's Parliament Challenges President's Refusal to Sign Bills: A Power Struggle Unfolds
1 min
Ghana's Parliament Challenges President's Refusal to Sign Bills: A Power Struggle Unfolds
Macron's Cabinet Reshuffle Signals Significant Right-Wing Shift
2 mins
Macron's Cabinet Reshuffle Signals Significant Right-Wing Shift
Erdogan Flags Potential Legal Showdown with Israel at The Hague
2 mins
Erdogan Flags Potential Legal Showdown with Israel at The Hague
Borno State Mourns Loss of Governor Zulum's Spokesperson, Isa Gusau
2 mins
Borno State Mourns Loss of Governor Zulum's Spokesperson, Isa Gusau
CUNY Researchers Unveil Protein Shape-Shifting Secrets: Implications for Drug Development
2 mins
CUNY Researchers Unveil Protein Shape-Shifting Secrets: Implications for Drug Development
US Migration Trends: Potential Game Changer in Presidential Election
2 mins
US Migration Trends: Potential Game Changer in Presidential Election
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
36 mins
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
42 mins
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
3 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
4 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
17 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
18 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
18 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
20 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
21 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app