Fog Causes Major Disruption to Pakistan’s Air Travel

A thick blanket of persistent fog has cast a shadow over Pakistan’s air travel, leading to significant disruptions across the country’s airports. Over 11 days, aviation authorities have reported an astounding 355 flight cancellations, throwing the travel plans of thousands of passengers into disarray.

Flight Disruptions Pervade Pakistan

Amid the foggy conditions, 25 additional flights were recently canceled and five were diverted to alternative airports. Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), the country’s national carrier, has been notably affected. The airline has had to cancel or reroute flights from international destinations such as Jeddah, Sharjah, Dubai, and Abu Dhabi to cities like Multan and Peshawar. These flights have been redirected to Lahore and Islamabad, causing further congestion at these airports.

Domestic Travel Hit Hard

The fog hasn’t spared domestic travel either. Routes from Karachi to various cities within Pakistan have also faced a spate of cancellations. The disruption has left passengers stranded and frustrated, as the unpredictability of the weather conditions has made rescheduling a challenging task.

Private Airlines Also Impacted

Private airlines are feeling the pinch as well. Flights between Multan and international destinations like Dubai and Jeddah have been grounded. The knock-on effects of these cancellations are expected to ripple through the economy, affecting businesses that rely on timely air travel for their operations.