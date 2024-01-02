en English
Climate & Environment

Flooding in Fort Lauderdale Exposes Environmental Threat of Leaking Underground Tanks

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:21 pm EST
In April, Fort Lauderdale, a city already prone to flooding, was inundated with over 20 inches of rain within a mere 12-hour window. The resulting floodwaters not only disrupted daily life and caused extensive damage but also sparked grave concerns over environmental contamination. The primary cause for worry? Leaking Underground Storage Tanks (LUSTs).

Leaking Underground Storage Tanks: A Hidden Threat

Underground Storage Tanks (USTs), which store petroleum products at sites such as gas stations and airports, pose a significant risk when leakage occurs. Florida is no stranger to this issue, boasting a troubling number of over 9,000 LUST sites across the state. Particularly in the tri-county area of South Florida, hundreds of these sites exist, their unaddressed releases aging an average of 19 years.

Florida’s Outdated Cleanup Prioritization

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection (FDEP) employs a scoring method to prioritize cleanups of these sites, a method unaltered in three decades. Critics argue that this outdated system fails to adequately address environmental justice or the pressing concerns of climate change.

Floods Expose Edgewood to Further Risks

During the April floods, areas like Edgewood in Fort Lauderdale, already burdened with a high concentration of LUST sites, faced heightened risks. Floodwaters have the potential to push contaminants from LUSTs to the surface, leading to increased soil contamination.

Call for Reform and Protection of Vulnerable Communities

Despite federal investments in environmental justice, state-funded environmental cleanups have not been significantly affected. It is evident that more discussion is needed on how extreme climate events impact legacy contamination. Safeguards must be put in place to protect vulnerable communities from environmental harm. A reevaluation of state-run cleanup programs is crucial in addressing these issues, ensuring not only environmental protection but also justice for affected communities.

Climate & Environment Environmental Science
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

