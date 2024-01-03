en English
Climate & Environment

Flood Warnings Issued for Rattlesden River and River Brett Following Storm Henk

By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:38 am EST
The Environment Agency has issued flood warnings for the Rattlesden River and the River Brett, following the havoc wreaked by Storm Henk. The storm has led to severe flooding and transportation delays throughout the UK, affecting communities and key roads in the county. This necessitates a high level of caution, particularly for residents in the high-risk zones surrounding these rivers.

Risk Zones and Anticipated Impact

Communities particularly at risk include Lower Street in Rattlesden, the Ford at Wash Lane, Onehouse, around Ford Bridge at Combs Ford, Lavenham, Brent Eleigh, Monks Eleigh, Chelsworth, Semer, Kersey Mill, Hadleigh, Upper Layham, and Shelley. The A1071 at Hadleigh and the A1141 are among the key roads affected. Following the aftermath of Storm Henk, roads continue to be blocked, and eight flood alerts are still active for the county.

The Environment Agency’s Response

The Environment Agency is closely monitoring the situation and, at present, does not anticipate it to worsen. However, the agency has advised residents in high-risk zones to be cautious on riverside paths and avoid unnecessary risks. The agency has been proactive in issuing the necessary alerts and warnings to safeguard the communities and infrastructure at risk.

Weather Forecast and Outlook

The weather forecast predicts unsettled conditions to persist with additional rain showers expected throughout the week. This raises concerns about exacerbating the flooding situation, necessitating continued vigilance from the Environment Agency and local communities.

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

