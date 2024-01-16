First Movers Coalition Spearheads Decarbonization of Major Industries

The First Movers Coalition (FMC), a joint venture between the World Economic Forum and the U.S. government, is spearheading the decarbonization of major industrial sectors. This coalition, now comprising 96 members, signifies a substantial private sector demand for progressive climate technologies, with a commitment of over $16 billion towards near-zero emission goods and services by 2030. This demand encompasses seven sectors: aluminum, aviation, carbon dioxide removal, cement and concrete, shipping, steel, and trucking. The efforts are projected to decrease annual emissions by 31 million tonnes of CO2e.

Offtake Agreements and Investment Projects

The FMC has participated in 94 offtake agreements and investment projects, securing the essential technologies and services. These initiatives demonstrate the vital role of the private sector in creating a demand for innovative technologies crucial for worldwide decarbonization.

Decarbonization Challenges and Solutions

The coalition has introduced new initiatives, such as the Sustainable Aviation Challenge and the Near-zero Steel 2030 Challenge. The former will identify 16 startups innovating in sustainable aviation fuel and electric or hydrogen-powered flight. The latter is identifying the supply and demand for low-emission steel. Hydro, a prominent aluminium and energy company, is partnering with the Volvo Group to expedite net-zero transportation as part of its commitment to decarbonization. Trafigura, a global commodities firm, has agreed to purchase carbon dioxide removal credits from 1PointFive's STRATOS, the first industrial-scale Direct Air Capture (DAC) facility, supporting Trafigura's FMC commitment to purchase at least 50,000 tons of net carbon dioxide removal credits by 2030.

First Suppliers Hub and Sustainable Procurement Guide

As part of its decarbonization efforts, the FMC has launched the First Suppliers Hub, a database for decarbonization technologies and suppliers, along with a new guide for sustainable procurement in cement and concrete. These steps highlight the FMC's commitment to not only driving demand but also ensuring the availability and sustainability of decarbonization technologies and services.