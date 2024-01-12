en English
Climate & Environment

Fermanagh and Omagh Residents Invited to Influence Future Transport Plans

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:34 am EST
Fermanagh and Omagh Residents Invited to Influence Future Transport Plans

Residents of the Fermanagh and Omagh Council area have been given the unique opportunity to influence local transport plans. The Department for Infrastructure, in partnership with the Council and key stakeholders, is in the process of developing the Fermanagh and Omagh Sub-Regional Transport Plan 2035 (FO SRTP). The initiative aims to address a gamut of transport issues including active travel, public transport, the local road network, and parking.

Invitation to Influence

In a move to involve the public in shaping the future of local transport, a public questionnaire has been released. Feedback on the current challenges and priorities will be instrumental in informing the draft vision and objectives of the FO SRTP. In addition, two public pop-in events have been scheduled in Omagh and Enniskillen to further promote engagement.

Addressing the Climate Emergency

The transport plan will also consider the impact of the Climate Emergency and will actively promote sustainable travel modes to reduce carbon footprints. This is a significant step towards creating a transport system that supports healthy sustainable communities.

Open for Consultation

The consultation process is open until 5pm on Friday, 9 February. The Department for Infrastructure, along with consultants Aecom, is preparing the FO SRTP, intending to improve the sustainability of the transport system for the Fermanagh and Omagh District Council (FODC) area. Inviting residents to participate in shaping the measures and schemes that will be included in the FO SRTP is a key aspect of this endeavour.

Climate & Environment Transportation
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

