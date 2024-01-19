FECM Champions U.S. Climate Goals with $3.3B Initiatives and COP 28 Involvement

In 2023, the Office of Fossil Energy and Carbon Management (FECM) made significant strides in aligning with U.S. climate and energy objectives. FECM played a crucial role in executing the provisions of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill and Inflation Reduction Act while managing its regular budget allocations. A total of 19 funding opportunity announcements, amounting to $3.3 billion, were launched by the FECM, granting $1.26 billion in awards throughout its various programs. Additionally, the FECM's National Energy Technology Laboratory (NETL) facilitated a remarkable level of support, assisting in the distribution of approximately $7 billion in financial aid across the Department of Energy (DOE).

Advertisment

The Role of FECM at the COP 28 Summit

At the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP 28), the United Nations' annual climate change summit, the focus was on the oil and gas industry's part in the transition to renewable energy. Discussions at COP 28 emphasized the importance of clean hydrogen, carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS), and methane reduction as key strategies for reaching net-zero emissions. The FECM played an active role in these discussions, reflecting its commitment to U.S. climate goals.

Addressing Fossil Fuel Transition and Climate Finance Goals

Advertisment

The challenges and concerns related to transitioning away from fossil fuels were a central topic at COP 28. Developed countries were reminded of their responsibilities, and the need for financial assistance for developing nations was underscored. The summit also highlighted the significance of establishing new climate finance goals and the critical role of countries with substantial oil and gas interests in hosting COP events.

Accelerating the Clean Tech Revolution

COP 28 saw the recognition of the need for a transition away from fossil fuels, the acceleration of the clean tech revolution, and the shift in financing towards clean energy. The COP28 President advocated for the '1.5°C North Star' commitment and new pledges on methane leakage in oil and gas production, renewables, carbon capture, and energy efficiency. The summit emphasized the market forces driving clean tech and the need for government support in the energy transition.

The Global Stock-Take Agreement

The historic agreement of COP28's Global Stock-Take Agreement (GST), which commits to transitioning away from fossil fuels but still leaves a role for oil and gas in future energy systems, was a significant step. The agreement aims for a swift, just, and equitable transition, underpinned by deep emissions cuts, with the goal of achieving net zero by 2050. The wording of the agreement puts the onus on the demand side, rather than on production.