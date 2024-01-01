Fairbourne: A Village in Wales Grappling with an Existential Threat

In the serene village of Fairbourne, nestled in Gwynedd, Wales, an ominous specter looms large. The village, precariously positioned near the sea, an estuary, and rivers, is grappling with a grave existential threat—predictions of severe flooding that could render it uninhabitable within the next 30 years.

Decommissioning Fairbourne

In 2014, the local council contemplated a controversial plan to decommission Fairbourne, demolish its infrastructure, and revert the land back to marshland. A decade later, this proposal still hovers over the village’s 681 residents, casting a shadow on their lives. Fatigue has set in, with residents expressing a desire to live their lives without the constant reminder of their precarious situation.

Resilience Amidst the Threat

Some residents, including local business owners, are steadfast in their resolve to continue their lives in Fairbourne, despite the declining property prices and the looming threat of climate change. A recent report by Natural Resources Wales has warned that future floods will become more frequent, severe, and widespread, thereby putting a growing number of people and properties at risk.

Planning for the Future

In response to this looming threat, the West of Wales Shoreline Management Plan (SMP2) was developed and adopted by the Welsh Government in 2013. Additionally, the Fairbourne Moving Forward (FMF) project, a multi-agency initiative, was established to address environmental challenges and plan for the safety of those at risk of coastal flooding due to climate change. The FMF consortium comprises various local and national organizations, including Cyngor Gwynedd and Natural Resource Wales, who work in unison to consult with the community about Fairbourne’s future.

As 2024 dawns, Fairbourne’s future remains uncertain. The village stands as a stark reminder of the devastating potential of climate change, and the pressing need for proactive action and adaptation.