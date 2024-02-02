Exxon Mobil Continues Lawsuit Against Activist Investors Despite Withdrawal of Proposal

In a move that has drawn the attention of investor activists and raised eyebrows on Wall Street, Exxon Mobil, the American multinational oil and gas corporation, has announced the continuation of its lawsuit against two activist investors, Arjuna Capital and Follow This. This decision comes even after the investors withdrew a shareholder proposal pertaining to climate change.

The Proposal and Exxon's Legal Response

The proposal in question called for Exxon to set targets for reducing emissions, inclusive of Scope 3 emissions, which are the emissions produced when its products are burned. Exxon Mobil, the only one among the five major Western oil companies without such targets, had launched the lawsuit to prevent the shareholder measure from being put to a vote at its annual meeting.

The company's legal action is seen as a deviation from the norm and is under close scrutiny by investor activists. This is because it could potentially set a precedent that enables other corporations to block shareholder resolutions in court. The lawsuit aims for approval to bypass a vote on the resolution, attorneys' fees, and expenses, along with other relief deemed fit by the court.

Criticism of Exxon's Stance

The activist investors have criticized Exxon's move as an attempt to intimidate and silence investors. Shareholder resolutions on Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) issues have been the highlight of corporate annual meetings. However, support from top U.S. fund firms has seen a dip, largely due to pressure from conservative politicians.

Exxon has had a history of strained relations with investors. The most notable example from this history was a 2021 incident where three directors were replaced following a shareholder campaign. While Exxon contends that the resolutions proposed by Arjuna and Follow This do not serve investors' interests, labeling their agenda as extreme, it has also stated that it supports the resolution process and is engaging with other shareholder measure proponents.

Implications for the Future

As the world grapples with the urgency of addressing climate change, Exxon's stance on emission reduction targets has come under scrutiny. The company has set a goal to reduce emissions from its own operations to net zero by 2050, but it has not set reduction targets for emissions produced by the burning of its oil and gas. The outcome of this lawsuit could have significant implications for the future of shareholder activism, particularly in relation to climate change and ESG issues.