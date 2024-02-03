Extinction Rebellion and Thunberg Protest Science Museum's Fossil Fuel Sponsorship

On a day that was supposed to revolve around scientific predictions for the future, the focus was shifted dramatically as Extinction Rebellion activists, including esteemed scientists and doctors, gatecrashed a Science Museum panel debate. Their goal was not to halt the proceedings but to shine a spotlight on the museum's controversial ties with fossil fuel companies. Prominent among the activists was none other than Greta Thunberg, who had just left her trial to join the protest, challenging the museum's partnership with coal conglomerate Adani.
Activism Amidst Academia
The activists' message was clear - the Science Museum's sponsors, including stalwarts like BP, Equinor, and Adani, contradict the global climate targets by continuing to invest in new fossil fuel projects. The protest became more tense when the museum's science director was confronted over the sponsorship, causing the audience to grow restless. In a show of solidarity with the activists, Dr Emma Osborne, a science presenter, withdrew from a separate event to protest the fossil fuel sponsorship.
The Growing Pressure
This demonstration is a stark reflection of the escalating pressure from both the public and the scientific community on the museum to sever its ties with fossil fuel companies. As the UK grapples with the worsening impacts of climate change, including severe flooding, the museum's association with these companies is viewed as a significant contradiction to its supposed commitment to scientific integrity and progress.
Questioning the Green Credentials
Adding to the criticism was Dr Tristram Wyatt, a research fellow and panel participant, who accused the museum of providing a platform for fossil fuel sponsors to posture as champions of clean energy while continuing their hefty investments in fossil fuel extraction. In an era where the world is striving to transition to green energy, the protest served as a stark reminder of the critical role institutions like the Science Museum play in either supporting or hindering this global effort.