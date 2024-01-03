en English
Climate & Environment

EU’s Commitment to Sustainable Development and Energy Access: Progress and Challenges

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:23 am EST
In a strategic move towards sustainable development, the European Union (EU) has aligned its efforts with the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and its Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The EU’s development policy is primarily focused on poverty reduction and eradication, paying heed to the impacts of the Union’s policies on developing countries, as outlined in Article 208 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union.

Frameworks and Instruments

The EU’s approach is defined by several treaties, regulations, and communications. These include the New European Consensus on Development, the Neighbourhood Development and International Cooperation Instrument, and the European Green Deal. Recent communications have also emphasized frameworks for critical raw materials, renewable fuel production, and the establishment of the European Hydrogen Bank.

Climate Finance and Energy Diplomacy

Climate finance, energy diplomacy, and external energy engagement are cornerstones of the EU’s actions, fostering sustainable economic, social, and environmental development. The EU has made a notable commitment to gender equality in energy access, recognizing its importance to all SDGs.

Challenges and Future Endeavors

However, several hurdles remain. The vast number of people without access to affordable and clean energy, regional disparities, and the impact of conflicts and natural disasters on energy access pose significant challenges. The EU acknowledges the gendered nature of energy poverty and the necessity to empower women in the energy sector. Traditional cooking fuels contribute to carbon emissions, deforestation, health risks, and climate change. The funding for clean cooking fuels from the EU is currently marginal, and policy implementation is weak.

The COVID-19 pandemic and energy price hikes have further impeded progress in expanding access to clean cooking, underlining the need for the EU to promote sustainable alternatives. The European Commission is also expected to propose a climate target for 2040, which is a subject of debate around the appropriate level of ambition and the need for a legally binding target to reduce emissions. Amidst these discussions, the EU continues to lead the way in sustainable energy solutions through structured policy initiatives, underscoring its commitment to achieving its Net Zero goals by 2050 under the ambitious European Green Deal.

author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

